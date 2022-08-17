LithiumBank Resources : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of LithiumBank Resources Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.