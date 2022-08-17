LithiumBank Resources : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of LithiumBank Resources Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in Canadian dollars
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
As at
Notes
$
$
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
5,359,724
8,885,585
Goods and Services Tax receivable
31,231
56,515
Deposits
10,375
39,864
Prepaid expenses and advances
5
147,044
82,028
5,548,374
9,063,992
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
3,604,890
1,065,219
Total Assets
9,153,264
10,129,211
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
202,539
376,822
Total Liabilities
202,539
376,822
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
8
16,015,761
10,085,816
Reserves
8
1,676,147
5,343,615
Subscriptions received
-
635,641
Deficit
(8,741,183)
(6,312,683)
Total Shareholders' Equity
8,950,725
9,752,389
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
9,153,264
10,129,211
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 17, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
"Robert Shewchuk"
"Chris Murray"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Notes
$
$
$
$
Operating expenses
Consulting fees
7
200,280
116,821
443,366
260,005
Directors' fees
7
81,000
-
81,000
-
Exploration and evaluation
6, 7
225,939
750,785
770,479
1,028,564
General and administration
143,546
19,905
332,022
31,630
Management fees
7
132,944
37,500
266,000
98,000
Professional fees
55,772
69,338
391,412
158,096
Share-based payments
7, 8
53,384
48,837
110,632
342,162
Travel
17,847
15,119
51,946
15,119
(910,712)
(1,058,305)
(2,446,857)
(1,933,576)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
11,171
1,016
19,975
1,268
Foreign exchange loss
(1,072)
(85)
(1,618)
(192)
10,099
931
18,357
1,076
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(900,613)
(1,057,374)
(2,428,500)
(1,932,500)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.02)
(0.04)
(0.07)
(0.08)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
37,171,992
26,875,069
35,050,464
22,816,935
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
Share Capital
Number of
Subscriptions
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Received
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, September 30, 2020
19,200,000
1,016,637
-
-
(206,750)
809,887
Private placement
9,476,250
6,531,000
-
-
-
6,531,000
Share issuance costs
-
(597,821)
-
155,001
-
(442,820)
Shares issued for services received
100,000
80,000
-
-
-
80,000
Share-based payments
-
-
-
342,162
-
342,162
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,932,500)
(1,932,500)
Balance, June 30, 2021
28,776,250
7,029,816
-
497,163
(2,139,250)
5,387,729
Reverse takeover transaction
3,820,000
3,056,000
-
210,024
-
3,266,024
Share-based payments
-
-
-
511,748
-
511,748
Special warrants issued, net
-
-
-
3,909,899
-
3,909,899
Compensation warrants issued
-
-
-
214,781
-
214,781
Subscriptions received
-
-
635,641
-
-
635,641
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(4,173,433)
(4,173,433)
Balance, September 30, 2021
32,596,250
10,085,816
635,641
5,343,615
(6,312,683)
9,752,389
Revaluation of warrants - expiry extension
-
(21,228)
-
21,228
-
-
Special warrants issued, net
-
-
(635,641)
2,026,274
-
1,390,633
Compensation warrants issued
-
-
-
110,571
-
110,571
Shares issued - conversion of special warrants
4,565,989
5,936,173
-
(5,936,173)
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
-
110,632
-
110,632
Warrants exercised
12,500
15,000
-
-
-
15,000
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,428,500)
(2,428,500)
Balance, June 30, 2022
37,174,739
16,015,761
-
1,676,147
(8,741,183)
8,950,725
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
