  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  LithiumBank Resources Corp.
  News
  Summary
    LBNK   CA53681T1012

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.

(LBNK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:13 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.9500 CAD   -5.94%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LithiumBank Resources : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements

08/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of LithiumBank Resources Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in Canadian dollars

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

As at

Notes

$

$

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

5,359,724

8,885,585

Goods and Services Tax receivable

31,231

56,515

Deposits

10,375

39,864

Prepaid expenses and advances

5

147,044

82,028

5,548,374

9,063,992

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

3,604,890

1,065,219

Total Assets

9,153,264

10,129,211

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

202,539

376,822

Total Liabilities

202,539

376,822

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

8

16,015,761

10,085,816

Reserves

8

1,676,147

5,343,615

Subscriptions received

-

635,641

Deficit

(8,741,183)

(6,312,683)

Total Shareholders' Equity

8,950,725

9,752,389

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

9,153,264

10,129,211

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 17, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

"Robert Shewchuk"

"Chris Murray"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Notes

$

$

$

$

Operating expenses

Consulting fees

7

200,280

116,821

443,366

260,005

Directors' fees

7

81,000

-

81,000

-

Exploration and evaluation

6, 7

225,939

750,785

770,479

1,028,564

General and administration

143,546

19,905

332,022

31,630

Management fees

7

132,944

37,500

266,000

98,000

Professional fees

55,772

69,338

391,412

158,096

Share-based payments

7, 8

53,384

48,837

110,632

342,162

Travel

17,847

15,119

51,946

15,119

(910,712)

(1,058,305)

(2,446,857)

(1,933,576)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

11,171

1,016

19,975

1,268

Foreign exchange loss

(1,072)

(85)

(1,618)

(192)

10,099

931

18,357

1,076

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(900,613)

(1,057,374)

(2,428,500)

(1,932,500)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.07)

(0.08)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

37,171,992

26,875,069

35,050,464

22,816,935

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars

Share Capital

Number of

Subscriptions

Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Received

Reserves

Deficit

Equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, September 30, 2020

19,200,000

1,016,637

-

-

(206,750)

809,887

Private placement

9,476,250

6,531,000

-

-

-

6,531,000

Share issuance costs

-

(597,821)

-

155,001

-

(442,820)

Shares issued for services received

100,000

80,000

-

-

-

80,000

Share-based payments

-

-

-

342,162

-

342,162

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,932,500)

(1,932,500)

Balance, June 30, 2021

28,776,250

7,029,816

-

497,163

(2,139,250)

5,387,729

Reverse takeover transaction

3,820,000

3,056,000

-

210,024

-

3,266,024

Share-based payments

-

-

-

511,748

-

511,748

Special warrants issued, net

-

-

-

3,909,899

-

3,909,899

Compensation warrants issued

-

-

-

214,781

-

214,781

Subscriptions received

-

-

635,641

-

-

635,641

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,173,433)

(4,173,433)

Balance, September 30, 2021

32,596,250

10,085,816

635,641

5,343,615

(6,312,683)

9,752,389

Revaluation of warrants - expiry extension

-

(21,228)

-

21,228

-

-

Special warrants issued, net

-

-

(635,641)

2,026,274

-

1,390,633

Compensation warrants issued

-

-

-

110,571

-

110,571

Shares issued - conversion of special warrants

4,565,989

5,936,173

-

(5,936,173)

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

-

110,632

-

110,632

Warrants exercised

12,500

15,000

-

-

-

15,000

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,428,500)

(2,428,500)

Balance, June 30, 2022

37,174,739

16,015,761

-

1,676,147

(8,741,183)

8,950,725

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LithiumBank Resources Corp. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
