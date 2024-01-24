Lithos Energy Ltd., formerly Alchemist Mining Inc., is a Canada-based company, which provides application of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. The Company offers AcQUA, a patent-pending electro-pressure membrane process which optimizes the pre-treatment of raw brines and then rapidly concentrates a lithium chloride with the use of multiple DLE techniques. AcQUA is a modular technology which is capable of converting produced brine water into completely purified desalinated irrigation water and extracting pure liquid commodity chemicals. It offers oil and gas wastewater solutions technology for DLE. AcQUA enables mining operators to implement economically viable and sustainable water reuse plants. The Company operate a fully commissioned brine processing facility in Denver, Colorado, United States. The Company is focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile.