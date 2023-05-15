Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Litigation Capital Mgmt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIT   AU000000LCA6

LITIGATION CAPITAL MGMT.

(LIT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:05:12 2023-05-15 am EDT
79.00 GBX   +3.13%
05:24aLitigation Capital Management Reaches Settlement in Australian Class Action
DJ
05/11Litigation Capital Mgmt : Test caption text here
PU
04/03Redx confirms Jounce deal lapses, Tirupati seals deal
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Litigation Capital Management Reaches Settlement in Australian Class Action

05/15/2023 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


Litigation Capital Management said Monday that it has reached a settlement in a class action against the Commonwealth of Australia.

The London-listed Australia-based provider of dispute-financing solutions said that the class action was brought in the Federal Court of Australia on behalf of persons who are alleged to have suffered loss and damage as a result of contamination of their land at seven sites around Australia in proximity to Department of Defense military bases.

The company said that the Commonwealth has agreed to pay 132.7 million Australian dollars ($88.1 million) prior to the hearing scheduled to begin today, while all other terms of the settlement are confidential.

Litigation Capital Management added that so far, it is unable to estimate the revenue and profit that will be generated if the settlement is approved.

Shares at 0857 GMT were up 3.8 pence, or 5.0%, at 80.4 pence.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 0523ET

All news about LITIGATION CAPITAL MGMT.
05:24aLitigation Capital Management Reaches Settlement in Australian Class Action
DJ
05/11Litigation Capital Mgmt : Test caption text here
PU
04/03Redx confirms Jounce deal lapses, Tirupati seals deal
AN
03/20Litigation Capital Management execs buy 1.8 million shares
AN
03/14Eagle Eye profit up; Litigation Capital optimistic
AN
03/14Litigation Capital Mgmt : 2023 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
03/09NWF beats market view; AFC hydrogen offering progress
AN
02/28Celsius hails MCB assays; Brandshield revenue rises
AN
02/24Litigation Capital wins partial award for one of investments
AN
02/20Litigation Capital wins claim against Carillion's former auditors KPMG
AN
More news
Chart LITIGATION CAPITAL MGMT.
Duration : Period :
Litigation Capital Mgmt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITIGATION CAPITAL MGMT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Managers and Directors
Patrick Moloney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mary Gangemi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan P. Moulds Non-Executive Chairman
Susanna Taylor Head-Investments APAC
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITIGATION CAPITAL MGMT.11.01%106
CINTAS CORPORATION5.04%48 243
BUREAU VERITAS SA1.34%12 253
LG CORP.13.19%10 524
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.72%10 078
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-7.85%9 688
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer