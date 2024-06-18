Litigation Capital Management Ltd - Sydney-based asset manager and provider of dispute financing - Names David Collins as chief financial officer, effective today. Collins was previously CFO of Vannin Capital, a litigation funder bought by Fortress Investment Group in 2019. He has been acting as a financial adviser to LCM since the start of the year, and while not initially a member of the board, is expected to join in due course. Accordingly, Mary Gangemi will step down from her position after a period of transition, at which time it is expected she will resign her position on the board.

Chair Jonathan Moulds says: "David's significant financial and capital markets experience will be of tremendous value to us as we transition our business from being a balance sheet investor to becoming a third-party asset manager with a highly attractive economic model."

Current stock price: 110.00 pence

12-month change: up 34%

