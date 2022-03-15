Litigation Capital Mgmt : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
Interim results presentation
Six months ended 31 December 2021
Litigation Capital Management Limited ACN 608 667 509
HY22 -
Highlights
Funds
Fund I US$150m now fully committed inside the initial two-year period, notwithstanding disruption due to
management
COVID. Commitments of Fund II has commenced
Fund II
Final targeted raise of US$300m fund size is well progressed with final close expected in calendar H1
Revenue
Gross revenue of A$19.3m includes the resolution of direct balance sheet investment
Applications
Applications in H1 decreased by 26% to 196 compared with the same prior year period at 266, however, a
further 89 applications received in the two-month period to end of February, demonstrates increased
momentum and a return to more normal conditions
Capital invested
Total capital invested decreased by 21%1 to A$31.5m compared with $40m for the same prior year period.
Demonstrating our strategic shift from 100% direct investments to co-funding
Management
Re-location of CEO to London and Board appointment of London based CFO now centralising Executive
update
management team
Cumulative IRR
LCM's performance resulting from completed investments across 10.5 years of performance inclusive of
& ROIC
losses produced a cumulative IRR of 79% and cumulative ROIC of 162%
2
1 HY ended 31 December 2021 inclusive of third-party funds. Excluding third-party funds, capital invested decreased by 38% to $13.9m
Building scale
M e a s u r e s o f g r o w t h ( A $ )
M a i n t e n a n c e o f
i n v e s t m e n t s t a n d a r d s
I n c r e a s e i n A U M ( A $ )
Number of applications
196
Capital committed in year1
$25m
Capital invested2
$31.5m
10.5 year cumulative
IRR
79%
10.5 year cumulative
ROIC
162%
Total assets under management - 31 Dec
$343m
Total assets under management - 8 Mar4
$386m
This financial period has experienced the most significant disruption due to covid. In each of the three regions in which LCM operates, its workforce was subject to the longest periods of lockdown and disruption of any time in the pandemic to date
Very encouragingly the first
Capital invested (A$)
Capital committed (A$)
HY22
HY22
31.5
24.8
3
HY21
HY21
39.7
19.6
47.0
HY20
HY20
18.4
28.4
HY19
HY19
12.8
31.1
two and half months of the
Applications (A$)
current financial period are
showing much stronger
HY22
196
numbers of new applications
HY21
266
HY20
253
and commitments
HY19
87
1 Capital committed in year represents new commitments signed up. Exclusive of any commitments concluded, written off or adjusted
3
2 Capital invested into litigation projects during the year inclusive of third party funds
3 Capital committed in the prior period includes a large construction portfolio investment which was significantly scaled down due to increased risks associated with the matter and region
4 Excludes Fund I completed matter
Interim results highlights
- e x c l u s i v e o f t h i r d - p a r t y f u n d ( A $ )
HY 2022
HY 2021
Change %
Gross Revenue
Gross revenue
$19.2m
$7.7m
149%
$19.2m
Gross profit
$13.8m
$5.0m
176%
Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax1
$7.4m
($0.6m)
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax1
$4.3m
($1.2m)
Invested capital3
Cash2
$30.3m
$5.8m
422%
$97.2m
Investments at cost as at end of
$97.2m
$71.4m
36%
financial period3
Total capital invested4
$13.9m
$22.3m
(38%)
1 HY ended 31 December 2021 exclusive of third-party funds
4
2 At balance sheet date and exclusive of third party funds and gross of borrowings A$40m - HY ending 31 December 2021
3 At balance sheet date and represented as Contract Cost in the Statement of Financial Position exclusive of third-party interests
4 Capital invested into litigation projects during the period exclusive of third party funds
Note: Accounts prepared on historical cost basis, LCM does not adopt fair value accounting
H Y 2 2 Balance sheet overview
- e x c l u s i v e o f t h i r d - p a r t y f u n d ( A $ )
Capital invested ($m)
22.3
18.4
12.8
13.9
HY19
HY20
HY21
HY22
Cash generation ($m)2
20.6
11.0
10.6
9.2
100
80
60
40
20
0
Total equity ($m)
94.3
80.480.6
70.3
HY19
HY20
HY21
HY22
Cash as at period end ($m)
52.6
34.7
30.31
5.8
HY19
HY20
HY21
HY22
HY19
HY20
HY21
HY22
1 Cash balance gross of A$39m borrowings
5 2 Cash generation denotes cash received from the successful resolution of litigation projects during the period
Note: Accounts prepared on historical basis, LCM does not adopt fair value accounting. All amounts expressed in Australian dollars
