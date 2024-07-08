(Alliance News) - Litix Spa on Monday reported that trading of its ordinary shares began on the Euronext Growth Milan market, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana Spa.

The company's shares closed the session higher, at a closing price of EUR1.4748, up 5.3 percent from the placement price of EUR1.40.

During the day, 219,000 ordinary shares were traded, with a total value of EUR334,503.00.

The company is an Innovative SME that combines art, technology, tradition and innovation, offering, through three business units, solutions ranging from the design and realization of robotic islands for the processing of marble and other materials, to the creation of sculptures and other works of art and design, and hardware and software development for additive manufacturing and other processing.

Giacomo Massari, chairman of the board and CEO of Litix, commented, "With the IPO, our company reaches an important milestone. A success that will allow us to grow further and implement new strategies with renewed enthusiasm."

"We have had the confirmation that a company like ours, which proposes absolute values such as uniqueness, is attractive on the market even in a complex context like the current one. Litix represents Italianness, know-how, adaptability and creating value and then exporting it all over the world."

"This event marks a fundamental impulse that will allow us to accelerate growth and face a new phase with commitment, seriousness, the firm will to maintain the excellence of our products and with the goal of making digital manufacturing accessible to every individual."

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.