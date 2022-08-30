Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.94% Li2O over 19.78m, incl. 2.33% Li2O over 7.35m at the Galvani Target in Brazil

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports additional excellent drilling results from the Galvani claims, on which it is currently conducting a due diligence review following the recently announced binding asset purchase agreement (see press releases dated June 14 and June 28, 2022). The Galvani claims, as well as the Company’s neighbouring 100%-owned Itinga Lithium Project (Areas 1-5) are located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, in the same district as the lithium producing CBL mine and Sigma Lithium’s Barreiro deposit (20.4Mt grading 1.4% Li2O) (see Figure 1, location map).



New Galvani Drill Results Highlights (See Figure 2)

Drill intercept of 1.94% Li2O over 19.78m, incl. 2.33% Li2O over 7.35m (ARDD-22-007)

Drill intercept of 1.27% Li2O over 10.77m, incl. 1.72% Li2O over 2m and 1.70% Li2O over 3.53m (ARDD-22-008)

Previously Reported Drill Result Highlights from Galvani Target

Drill intercept of 1.57% Li2O over 24.93m, incl. 2.10% Li2O over 7.45m (July 26, 2022)

Drill intercept of 1.17% Li2O over 42.05m, incl. 1.95% Li2O over 11.72m (August 9, 2022)

Blake Hylands, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “The latest drill results at the Outro Lado showing at the Galvani claims are very encouraging and further demonstrates the potential for us to define a significant deposit in this area. We continue to improve our understanding of the geology and mineralization controls, which will enable us to define new targets.”

Galvani Claims Due Diligence Update – Excellent Initial Exploration Results

The Company is currently undertaking an extensive drill program as well as trenching on and in proximity to a ~0.7km strike pegmatite on the Galvani claims, as part of its 90-day due diligence review following the purchase agreement announced on June 14, 2022 (see Figures 2 and 3). The exploration program was designed to confirm historic drilling and determine the structural controls of the mineralized pegmatites, including its orientation with up and down dip testing.

The excellent drill results reported today as well as the previously reported results drilled since the mid-June are consistent with some of the significant historic drill results which cover a roughly one-kilometre trend including 1.62% Li2O over 20.25m and 1.78% Li2O over 12m.

The Galvani property is located less than 4 kilometres from Sigma Lithium’s Xuxa deposit (over 17Mt grading 1.55% Li2O M+I). The high grade and large widths of the intercepts to date demonstrate excellent potential to outline a significant resource very quickly. Mineralization is hosted in spodumene bearing pegmatites, likely sourced from the same granitic intrusive, which characterizes Lithium Ionic’s Project Area 1, CBL’s lithium mining operation, and Sigma Lithium’s resources (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Itinga Project (Areas 1-5) and Galvani Claims location and geology map. Note the surface expression of the CBL lithium mine in the northeast corner of Project Area 1 and Sigma Lithium’s Barreiro deposit to the southeast.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7169911e-69b6-400c-9f62-d07d94fcbb6d

Figure 2: Galvani Pegmatite and Drill Hole Locations

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd82fca-f667-4496-95c2-c3ba6b60d0dd

Table 1. Initial Drill Results from Galvani

From To Metres Li2O (%) Nb (ppm) Sn (ppm) Ta (ppm) ARDD-22-007 63.94 83.72 19.78 1.94 20.00 89.00 16.00 incl. 73.20 80.55 7.35 2.33 36.00 103.00 17.00 ARDD-22-008 80.43 91.20 10.77 1.27 58.57 98.36 31.89 incl. 82.43 84.43 2.00 1.72 78.50 68.00 31.50 incl. 87.67 91.20 3.53 1.70 44.92 116.01 21.29 ARDD-22-010 128.70 133.31 4.61 1.27 47.00 61.00 33.00

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic owns a 100% ownership interest in the Itinga lithium project in Brazil (the “Itinga Project” or the “Project”), located in Minas Gerais State (MG), Brazil. The Project comprises five mineral licenses covering more than 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province. A portion of the Project occurs immediately south of the CBL lithium mine and plant, Brazil’s only lithium producer, and immediately north of the large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits of Sigma Lithium Corp (TSXV: SGML; NASDAQ: SGML).

The Project area has excellent infrastructure, including access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, a commercial port, highways and communities. Lithium mineralization (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite) occurs within a halo of pegmatite dikes and apophyses that occur within the rocks surrounding Neoproterozoic granitic intrusions. Mineralization within the mineralized province and the distribution of the mineralized pegmatites is controlled by a complex and crosscutting system of northeast and northwest oriented faults that were exploited by the dikes. Mineralized structures have been identified in two areas within the Project and the remainder of the Project area remains to be explored.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the drill program, assay samples were taken from NQ/HQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at SGS Laboratory, a certified independent commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples. Every sample was processed with Drying, crushing from 75% to 3 mm, homogenization, quartering in Jones, spraying 250 to 300 g of sample in steel mill 95% to 150. SGS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ICP90A analysis.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

