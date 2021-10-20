LITTELFUSE : TO ACQUIRE CARLING TECHNOLOGIES - Form 8-K

LITTELFUSE TO ACQUIRE CARLING TECHNOLOGIES

Accelerates growth in commercial vehicles and communications infrastructure

CHICAGO, IL and PLAINVILLE, CT - October 20, 2021 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) and Carling Technologies, Inc. ("Carling") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Littelfuse to acquire Carling for $315 million in cash, subject to a working capital adjustment.Founded in 1920, Carling has a leading position in switching and circuit protection technologies with a strong global presence in commercial vehicle, marine and datacom/telecom infrastructure markets. The business is headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut, with offices and facilities located around the world.The company has annualized sales of approximately $170 million.





"We are excited to welcome Carling employees to the Littelfuse team," said Dave Lesperance, Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Commercial Vehicle Business. "With its strong brand name and a long history of innovation, quality, and reliability, Carling enhances our presence and growth in commercial vehicles and communications infrastructure. Our complementary engineering capabilities, application expertise, and product portfolios will drive deeper engagement with a broader base of customers and distribution partners, serving as a platform for future growth."





"The combination of Carling and Littelfuse, both with a rich heritage, will leverage our collective resources and portfolios to create increased value for our customers," said Richard Sorenson, Sr., Carling Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer. "Joining a world-class organization like Littelfuse will accelerate our business plans and provide expanded opportunities for our employees around the world."





The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.





Littelfuse will share additional details about Carling during the company's third quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com. A recording of the call will also be available there.





About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day. Learn more at littelfuse.com.





About Carling Technologies

Carling Technologies, Inc. is a privately owned global leader in switching, circuit protection, and power distribution technologies predominately serving the on-/off-highway vehicle, marine and datacom/telecom infrastructure markets. With worldwide operations and 2,800 employees, Carling has delivered high-quality solutions to a diverse OEM and distributor customer base for over 100 years. Learn more at carlingtechnologies.com.





"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Trisha Tuntland

Head of Investor Relations

(773) 628-2163





Media Contact:

Steve Schrier

Head of Corporate Communications

(773) 628-2112

media@littelfuse.com





Carling Technologies, Inc.

Paige Mazzochi

Strategic Marketing Manager

(860) 793‑7753

communications@carlingtech.com





