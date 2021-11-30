Log in
    LFUS   US5370081045

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
Littelfuse : Completes Acquisition of Carling Technologies Presentation

11/30/2021 | 05:31pm EST
LITTELFUSE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CARLING TECHNOLOGIES

November 30, 2021

1

DISCLAIMERS

Important Information About Littelfuse, Inc. This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of Littelfuse, Inc. and no investment decision should be made based upon the information provided herein. Littelfuse strongly urges you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at investor.littelfuse.com/sec.cfm. This website also provides additional information about Littelfuse.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-lookingstatements" entitled to the safe-harborprovisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company's business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littefuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-lookingstatements. This presentation should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 26, 2020. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 26, 2020, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company's investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-lookingstatements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-lookingstatements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Littelfuse, Inc. © 2021 2

CARLING TECHNOLOGIES OVERVIEW

  • Global leader in switching, circuit protection, & power distribution technologies
  • Annualized sales of ~$170 million
  • Strong presence in end markets
    • Transportation: on/off-highway commercial vehicles & marine
    • Communications infrastructure: datacom/telecom
  • Worldwide operations with ~2,800 employees
    • Primary manufacturing facilities in Mexico, China, & US
  • Diverse OEM & distributor customer base of 600+

Littelfuse, Inc. © 2021 3

ACQUISITION RATIONALE

ACQUIRED NOVEMBER 2021

NOW PART OF

Switches

Circuit Breakers

Consistent with strategic M&A priorities

Power Distribution Units

Littelfuse, Inc. © 2021 4

LITTELFUSE & CARLING TECHNOLOGIES: COMBINATION OF TWO INDUSTRY LEADING BRANDS STRENGTHENS COLLECTIVE MARKET POSITION

Expansion of

Accelerates Growth in

Strategic Applications &

Technologies &

Markets

Capabilities

Significant expansion of

Expands addressable

in-vehicle electronification in

market with addition of

transportation markets:

market leading

Commercial

electromechanical &

vehicles

electronic switching, &

Heavy-duty truck

circuit breaker

Construction

technologies

Agriculture

Marine

Strengthens engineering,

Strengthened position in

design & test capabilities

in switching, controls &

5G telecom, data center &

software/firmware

cloud communications

applications

infrastructure markets

Leverages

Complementary

Customers & Channels

  • Expands customer penetration through complementary & new
    OEM relationships
  • Significant overlap in global distribution partnerships bolsters position in channel
  • Increased after-market penetration leveraging Littelfuse relationships

Enables

Combined

Critical Scale

  • Economies of scale to leverage technologies & other investments
  • Optimization of customer facing & operational structures, leveraging respective strengths
  • Added operational infrastructure aligned with global customer base

Littelfuse, Inc. © 2021 5

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 040 M - -
Net income 2021 304 M - -
Net cash 2021 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 7 352 M 7 352 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Income Statement Evolution
