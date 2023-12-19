Ideal limit-sensing solution for appliances and automatic testing equipment (ATE) applications

CHICAGO, December 19, 2023 -- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, is excited to announce the availability of the MATE-12B Reed Switch Series. These sub-miniature reed switches provide longer life and higher reliability than currently available in existing 12.7 mm reed switches, achieving millions of cycles. Their extensive longevity exceeds the requirements for automatic test equipment and appliance applications. View the video.

The MATE-12B is a normally open switch with a 12.7 mm x 1.8 mm (0.276" x 0.071") glass envelope, which can switch up to 200 Vdc 10 W. They provide a high insulation resistance of 1012 ohms (minimum) and a low contact resistance of less than 100 milli-ohms.

The MATE-12B Reed Switch Series is ideally suited for markets that require long-life cycles and high reliability, such as:

Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for power semiconductor testing,

Appliances, and

Other limit switching applications.

The MATE-12B key benefits and differentiators include:

High reliability and prolonged lifecycle: Extensively tested and proven to achieve millions of operation cycles, a significant advantage over currently available 7 mm reed switches.

Design flexibility: The sub-miniature magnet size and hermetically sealed glass envelope enable use in more challenging environments and applications.

PCB space savings: Extremely compact size and light weight help reduce the end product's size.

Suitable for harsh environments: Hermetically sealed and meets cULus requirements.

"The MATE-12B is an extension of our existing product line, which helps our end customers with significantly higher efficiency and longer lifetime," said Wayne Wang, Global Product Manager at Littelfuse. "The minimal risk of failure is especially critical to limit switching applications such as in appliances and power semiconductor automatic test equipment."

Availability

The MATE-12B Reed Switch Series is available in bulk quantities of 1000 pieces. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

For more in-depth technical information, visit the MATE-12B Reed Switch Series product page. For technical questions, please contact Wayne Wang, Global Product Manager, EBU (wwang16@littelfuse.com) or Crispin Zulueta, Assistant Product Manager, EBU (czulueta@littelfuse.com).

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 18,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets-everywhere, every day. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, United States, Littelfuse was founded in 1927. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.