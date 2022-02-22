Littelfuse : New Littelfuse Xtreme Varistors Increase Surge Protection While Reducing Component Footprint

Provides exceptional protection for electronics used in appliances, building automation, outdoor lighting, and smart meter applications.

CHICAGO, February 22, 2022 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced the new SP33R6, a series of four-channel, low capacitance (0.2pF) TVS diode arrays. These robust diodes provide extremely low breakdown/turn-on voltages, making them ideal protectors of high-speed data lines with low voltage (-0.3 to +0.3V). Without performance degradation, they can safely absorb repetitive ESD strikes above the maximum level specified in IEC 61000-4-2 international standard (Level 4, ±8kV contact discharge).

The SPxxR6 TVS Diode Arrays are ideal for use in a wide range of data communications interfaces for consumer electronics, including:

USB 3.2 and 4.0,

Thunderbolt 3.0 and 4.0,

PCI Express 6.0.

"The chipsets from USB 4.0 suppliers are known to be particularly susceptible to damage from voltages over 3.3V," said Zhu Jia, Product Marketing Manager Diode Arrays at Littelfuse. "The SP33R6 and SP00R6 TVS diode array series provides an exceptional solution for the protection of high-speed interfaces like USB 4.0 against repeated ESD strikes."

Jia continues, "Using a multiline package footprint (SP33R6) or 0201-package (SP00R6) likely already on the circuit board, design engineers can expect ten times lower pass-through voltage when compared with existing solutions currently on the market."

The SPxxR6 offers these key benefits:

Compliant with numerous IEC standards for ESD suppression and lightning surge protection, including IEC 61000-4-2, ±12kV contact, ±15kV air; Surge Tolerance, 3A (8/20μs) IEC 61000-4-5, 2nd Edition.

Provides four channels with 0.2pF low capacitance per I/O to protect ultra-high-speed interfaces.

An environmentally friendly component that is halogen-free, lead-free, and RoHS compliant.

How it works

The problem: As baseband chipsets become smaller and more complex, these leading-edge semiconductors also are more susceptible to damage caused by overvoltage conditions. Most very high-speed signal interfaces operate at low voltage, nominally 0.3V or less. Higher voltages can result in damage to the attached interface.

The solution: The lower break down (diode turn-on) voltages of the SPxxR6 series help protect the interface against low voltage transient spikes that can damage electronic systems. For example, the SPxxR6 will protect interfaces as small as 13 nanometers from voltages above 3.3V. The result is faster protection while providing lower clamp and breakdown voltage by using avalanche diode technology.

Availability

The SPxxR6 is provided in tape and reel format in quantities of 1,000. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information is available on the SP33R6 and SP00R6 TVS Diode Array product pages. For technical questions, please contact: Zhu Jia, Product Marketing Manager Diode Arrays, <Jzhu3@littelfuse.com>.

