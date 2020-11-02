Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Littelfuse, Inc.    LFUS

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Littelfuse : November Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 02:35pm EST

Investor Presentation

November 2020

1

DISCLAIMERS

Important Information About Littelfuse, Inc.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of Littelfuse, Inc. and no investment decision should be made based upon the information provided herein. Littelfuse strongly urges you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at investor.littelfuse.com/sec.cfm. This website also provides additional information about Littelfuse.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company's business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This presentation should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company's investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 2

LITTELFUSE - A GROWTH COMPANY

Who

We Are

What

We Do

How

We Grow

  • $1.5 billion(1) industrial technology company; NASDAQ: LFUS
  • Global leader in circuit protection
  • Growing provider of leading power control and sensing technologies
  • 11,000 innovative employees worldwide
  • Deliver high-quality products to over 100,000 end customers for a safer, greener, increasingly connected world
  • Collaborate with customers to provide application expertise
  • Drive best-in-class shareholder returns: 19%(2) CAGR (Dec 2012 - Dec 2019)
  • Increasing product content across transportation, industrial and electronics end markets
  • Focusing on high-growth markets and applications
  • Accelerating organic growth complemented with strategic M&A
    1. Fiscal Year 2019
    2. Source: Bloomberg as of 12/31/19

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 3

IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

KEY PRIORITIES

  • Associates: Protect the health and safety of our associates, their families, and the communities where we operate
  • Customers: Support and serve their critical needs
  • Performance: Long-term financial health of the company

KEY ACTIONS

  • Global implementation of health and safety protocols at all worksites
  • Ongoing refinement of cost structure commensurate with demand levels
  • Preservation of financial flexibility and liquidity

Expect to come out stronger on the other side of this challenge

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 19:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LITTELFUSE, INC.
02:35pLITTELFUSE : November Investor Presentation
PU
10/29LITTELFUSE : to Participate in Baird and Stifel Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
10/28LITTELFUSE : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
10/28LITTELFUSE INC /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
10/28LITTELFUSE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28LITTELFUSE : Reports Third Quarter Results for 2020
BU
10/08LITTELFUSE : Launches Microsites for Renewable Energy Systems
PU
10/07LITTELFUSE : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2020
BU
09/02LITTELFUSE : to Participate in CL King Virtual Best Ideas Conference
BU
08/19LITTELFUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 414 M - -
Net income 2020 108 M - -
Net Debt 2020 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,2x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 4 825 M 4 825 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 201,33 $
Last Close Price 197,94 $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.3.47%4 825
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.76%109 576
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED132.30%86 066
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.88%65 011
NIDEC CORPORATION39.95%58 809
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.26.08%54 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group