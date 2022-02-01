Littelfuse Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for 2021

Record annual sales and earnings driven by strong business execution

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 1, 2022:

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales of $553.1 million were up 38% in total and 23% organically versus the prior year, driven by stronger than expected demand across all segments

GAAP operating margin was 16.8%; adjusted operating margin was 17.0%

GAAP diluted EPS was $2.08 and adjusted diluted EPS was $3.16, benefiting from a lower effective tax rate driven by the receipt of a tax holiday, versus the forecasted rate, equating to approximately $0.21 in EPS

Cash flow from operations was $133 million and free cash flow was $100 million

On November 30, the company completed its acquisition of Carling Technologies, Inc., a leader in switching, circuit protection, and power distribution technologies with a strong global presence in commercial transportation, communications infrastructure and marine markets

Full Year 2021 Results

Net sales of $2.1 billion were up 44% in total and 33% organically versus the prior year

GAAP operating margin was 18.5%; adjusted operating margin was 19.1%

GAAP diluted EPS was $11.38, up 115% versus the prior year; adjusted diluted EPS of $13.19 increased 106% versus the prior year

Cash flow from operations was $373 million and free cash flow was $283 million, representing approximately 100% conversion from net income

“We finished the year with remarkable revenue and earnings growth, with more than 30% sales growth across all of our segments,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank our global teams for their tremendous efforts. Their commitment to execution during these challenging times has been outstanding. We achieved these record results while advancing our strategic initiatives, driving content and share gains in high-growth markets, both organically and through acquisition. I am confident our ongoing execution, coupled with our investments in product development, digital presence and eMobility, position us to achieve our long-term growth strategy.”

First Quarter of 2022*

For the first quarter, the company expects net sales in the range of $563 to $577 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.14 to $3.30 and an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17%.

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.53 per share on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020.

Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth (decline), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the private placement senior notes), and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales growth (decline), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA, and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 478,473 $ 687,525 Short-term investments 28 54 Trade receivables, less allowances of $59,232 and $45,237, respectively 275,192 232,760 Inventories 445,671 258,002 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 2,035 3,029 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,812 35,939 Total current assets 1,270,211 1,217,309 Net property, plant, and equipment 437,889 344,178 Intangible assets, net of amortization 407,126 291,887 Goodwill 929,790 816,812 Investments 39,211 30,547 Deferred income taxes 13,127 11,224 Right of use assets, net 29,616 17,615 Other assets 24,734 18,021 Total assets $ 3,151,704 $ 2,747,593 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 222,039 $ 145,984 Accrued liabilities 159,689 110,478 Accrued income taxes 27,905 19,186 Current portion of long-term debt 25,000 — Total current liabilities 434,633 275,648 Long-term debt, less current portion 611,897 687,034 Deferred income taxes 81,289 50,134 Accrued post-retirement benefits 37,037 45,802 Non-current operating lease liabilities 22,305 12,950 Other long-term liabilities 71,023 67,252 Total equity 1,893,520 1,608,773 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,151,704 $ 2,747,593

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Net sales $ 553,065 $ 400,696 $ 2,079,928 $ 1,445,695 Cost of sales 353,573 262,613 1,308,002 944,523 Gross profit 199,492 138,083 771,926 501,172 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 75,667 50,179 275,457 204,507 Research and development expenses 19,747 11,951 65,940 52,538 Amortization of intangibles 11,121 10,127 42,729 40,039 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 160 812 2,158 41,716 Total operating expenses 106,695 73,069 386,284 338,800 Operating income 92,797 65,014 385,642 162,372 Interest expense 4,626 4,816 18,527 21,077 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,843 (5,275 ) 17,158 (14,875 ) Other expense (income), net 19,799 (3,440 ) 8,932 (5,083 ) Income before income taxes 59,529 68,913 341,025 161,253 Income taxes 7,585 9,936 57,219 31,267 Net income $ 51,944 $ 58,977 $ 283,806 $ 129,986 Income per share: Basic $ 2.11 $ 2.41 $ 11.54 $ 5.33 Diluted $ 2.08 $ 2.39 $ 11.38 $ 5.29 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,660 24,423 24,603 24,371 Diluted 25,001 24,726 24,932 24,592 Comprehensive income 74,009 75,058 301,500 145,652

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended (in thousands) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 283,806 $ 129,986 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 147,276 123,685 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (10,234 ) (25,588 ) Inventories (104,555 ) (12,425 ) Accounts payable 40,481 28,820 Accrued liabilities and income taxes 30,793 6,765 Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,223 ) 6,788 Net cash provided by operating activities 373,344 258,031 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (423,633 ) — Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (90,562 ) (56,191 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment, and other 15,425 4,758 Other (390 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (499,160 ) (51,433 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net payments of credit facility and other loan (32,619 ) (15,000 ) Cash dividends paid (49,730 ) (46,839 ) Purchases of common stock — (22,927 ) All other cash provided by financing activities 13,365 16,958 Net cash used in financing activities (68,984 ) (67,808 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,889 ) 17,596 (Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (204,689 ) 156,386 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 687,525 531,139 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 482,836 $ 687,525

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 341,622 $ 244,953 39.5 % $ 1,300,744 $ 937,762 38.7 % Transportation (1) 141,796 124,271 14.1 % 528,058 395,764 33.4 % Industrial 69,647 31,472 121.3 % 251,126 112,169 123.9 % Total net sales $ 553,065 $ 400,696 38.0 % $ 2,079,928 $ 1,445,695 43.9 % Operating income Electronics $ 79,350 $ 41,912 89.3 % $ 309,633 $ 152,695 102.8 % Transportation (1) 10,599 21,013 (49.6 )% 65,979 41,655 58.4 % Industrial 4,169 3,587 16.2 % 22,621 11,996 88.6 % Other (a) (1,321 ) (1,498 ) N.M. (12,591 ) (43,974 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 92,797 $ 65,014 42.7 % $ 385,642 $ 162,372 137.5 % Operating Margin 16.8 % 16.2 % 18.5 % 11.2 % Interest expense 4,626 4,816 18,527 21,077 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,843 (5,275 ) 17,158 (14,875 ) Other expense (income), net 19,799 (3,440 ) 8,932 (5,083 ) Income before income taxes $ 59,529 $ 68,913 (13.6 ) % $ 341,025 $ 161,253 111.5 %

(a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. - Not meaningful

Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 23.2 % 17.1 % 6.1 % 23.8 % 16.3 % 7.5 % Transportation (1) 7.5 % 16.9 % (9.4 )% 12.5 % 10.5 % 2.0 % Industrial 6.0 % 11.4 % (5.4 )% 9.0 % 10.7 % (1.7 )% (1) Formerly known as Automotive segment.

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q4-21 Q4-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.08 $ 2.39 $ 11.38 $ 5.29 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 1.08 (0.16 ) 1.81 1.11 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.16 $ 2.23 $ 13.19 $ 6.40

Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense Q4-21 Q4-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 3.6 $ 0.7 $ 7.0 $ 2.3 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) 1.6 — 8.4 — Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 0.2 0.8 2.2 41.7 Gain on sale of fixed assets (d) (4.1 ) (5.0 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 1.3 1.5 12.6 44.0 Other expense, net (e) 20.8 — 21.4 2.1 Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain) 8.9 (5.3 ) 17.2 (14.9 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 31.0 (3.8 ) 51.2 31.2 Income taxes (f) 3.9 — 6.0 3.9 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 27.1 $ (3.8 ) $ 45.2 $ 27.3 Total EPS impact $ 1.08 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.81 $ 1.11

Adjusted operating margin /Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q4-21 Q4-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Net sales $ 553.1 $ 400.7 $ 2,079.9 $ 1,445.7 GAAP operating income 92.8 65.0 385.6 162.4 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 1.3 1.5 12.6 44.0 Adjusted operating income $ 94.1 $ 66.5 $ 398.2 $ 206.4 Adjusted operating margin 17.0 % 16.6 % 19.1 % 14.3 % Add back amortization 11.1 10.1 42.7 40.0 Add back depreciation 14.5 14.2 55.9 56.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 119.7 $ 90.8 $ 496.8 $ 302.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.6 % 22.7 % 23.9 % 20.9 %

Net sales reconciliation Q4-21 vs. Q4-20 Electronics Transportation (1) Industrial Total Net sales growth 39 % 14 % 121 % 38 % Less: Acquisitions — % 13 % 89 % 11 % 53rd week of extra sales in fiscal year 2021 4 % 4 % 9 % 5 % FX impact (1 )% (1 )% — % (1 )% Organic net sales growth (decline) 36 % (2 )% 23 % 23 %

Net sales reconciliation YTD-21 vs. YTD-20 Electronics Transportation (1) Industrial Total Net sales growth 39 % 33 % 124 % 44 % Less: Acquisitions — % 4 % 90 % 8 % 53rd week of extra sales in fiscal year 2021 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % Transfer a product line between segments (1 )% — 4 % — % FX impact 2 % 3 % 1 % 2 % Organic net sales growth 37 % 25 % 27 % 33 %

Income tax reconciliation Q4-21 Q4-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Income taxes $ 7.6 $ 9.9 $ 57.2 $ 31.3 Effective rate 12.7 % 14.4 % 16.8 % 19.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments - income taxes 3.9 — 6.0 3.9 Adjusted income taxes $ 11.5 $ 9.9 $ 63.2 $ 35.2 Adjusted effective rate 12.7 % 15.3 % 16.1 % 18.3 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q4-21 Q4-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 132.6 $ 93.7 $ 373.3 $ 258.0 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (33.0 ) (14.6 ) (90.6 ) (56.2 ) Free cash flow $ 99.6 $ 79.1 $ 282.7 $ 201.8

Consolidated Total Debt As of January 1, 2022 Consolidated total gross debt $ 615.0 Unamortized debt issuance costs (3.1 ) Consolidated Total Debt $ 611.9 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (2) Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022 Net Income $ 283.8 Interest expense 18.5 Income taxes 57.2 Depreciation 55.9 Amortization 42.7 Non-cash additions (reductions): Non-cash pension settlement charge 19.9 Stock-based compensation expense 19.6 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 8.4 Unrealized gain on investments (8.9 ) Impairment charges — Other 26.7 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (2) $ 523.8 Ratio of Consolidated total gross debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in Private Placement Senior Notes)* 1.2x

* Our Private Placement Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2030, contain a financial ratio covenant providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the ratio of Consolidated total gross debt at such time to Consolidated EBITDA for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered (1) Formerly known as Automotive segment. (2) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (d) reflected a gain of $4.1 million recorded in SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2021 for a total year-to-date gain of $5.0 million from the sale of two buildings within the Electronics segment during 2021. (e) Q4 2021 included a $19.9 million non-cash pension settlement charge, a $0.7 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019 and a $0.2 million increase in coal mining reserves. 2021 year-to-date amount also included $0.5 million of impairment charges on certain other investments and a $0.8 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019. 2020 year-to-date amount included a $1.8 million increase in coal mining reserves, a $0.2 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019 and $0.1 million of impairment charges on certain other investments. (f) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

