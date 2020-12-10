Log in
LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
Littelfuse : Semiconductor Fuse Wins Consulting-Specifying Engineer's 2020 Product of the Year Award

12/10/2020 | 05:47pm EST
POWR-SPEED® PSR bolted and DIN mount high-speed fuses takes the Silver

CHICAGO, December 9, 2020 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today that its new bladed models of POWR-SPEED® PSR series high-speed fuses have won a silver award in Consulting-Specifying Engineer's 2020 Product of the Year program.

'Littelfuse is proud to be recognized in the Electrical (Fuses/Circuit Breakers/Safety) category,' said Sakthidharan Krishnamoorthy, product manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit. 'With the release of 275 new bolted and DIN mounting options, our expanded line of PSR fuses help extend the life of power semiconductor devices to an even broader range of applications globally.'

Engineered to optimize protection and reduce the amount of short circuit current, PSR series include:

  • Different mounting terminations, including bladed and flush mount options, to meet a wider range of applications
  • Up to 20 percent more DC voltage in standard package size than existing products
  • Up to 70 percent more DC interrupting rating than existing products
  • Third-party certification printed on product label, along with extensive published DC information with global certifications to help streamline UL inspections

These fuses are ideal for:

  • Power conversion device protection (UPS, inverters, rectifiers, drives)
  • Battery protection applications (energy storage systems)
  • Electric vehicle charging stations
  • High power DC systems (DC common bus, DC injection braking)
  • Heaters and welding equipment
  • Power supplies

For more product information visit: Littelfuse.com/POWR-SPEED

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-R

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2020 22:46:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
