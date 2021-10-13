Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Littelfuse, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFUS   US5370081045

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Littelfuse : Survey Reveals Electrical Shock Prevention Needs a Jolt of Change

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report Highlights Need to Shift from Safety Training to Prevention Through Design

CHICAGO, October 13, 2021 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected and safer world, reported its annual electrical safety survey exposed that almost all respondents had witnessed someone working on or near energized equipment of more than 50 volts. Over 50 volts puts people at risk for electrical shock and electrocution.

The survey, of over 400 people whose job is either involved in safety or work directly with electricity, tried to understand the rationale behind why electrical workers often take unsafe actions. It also uncovered the challenges safety professionals and consultants experience when trying to keep these workers safe.

"There are too many worker injuries and fatalities each year due to electrical shock, and we must do a better job preventing these incidents," said Peter Kim, vice president and general manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit. "Developing an awareness of how and why these incidents occur is the first step and then advocating for Safety by Design-using engineering controls such as Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs)-is the best way to keep workers safe."

A full report is available that discusses the Littelfuse survey findings such as:

  • 93 percent stated that they witnessed someone working on or near energized equipment of more than 50 volts and 1/3 stated the equipment was not considered "critical"
  • 78 percent stated that they personally have experienced an electric shock while on the job
  • 36 percent stated they do not always wear the recommended level of personal protective equipment (PPE) while working on or near energized equipment of more than 50 volts
  • 40 percent of safety professionals and consultants said they faced budget constraint obstacles when trying to gain approval for an electrical safety improvement project at their company

This report also provides an in-depth discussion of:

  • The mindset of electrical workers and safety professionals
  • Why companies must take a more direct approach to electrical shock mitigation
  • Why electrical shock incidents are more serious than the data reflects
  • The let-go threshold and the line between injury and death
  • How Prevention Through Design is better than human-based safety methods

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-G

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LITTELFUSE, INC.
11:42aLITTELFUSE : Survey Reveals Electrical Shock Prevention Needs a Jolt of Change
PU
10/05LITTELFUSE : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results After Market Close on October 26
BU
10/05INSIDER SELL : Littelfuse
MT
09/07LITTELFUSE : CPC1596 Optically Isolated Load-Biased Gate Driver Eliminates the Need for Ex..
PU
08/18LITTELFUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17LITTELFUSE : to Host Electrical Safety Webcast on September 9
PU
08/03LITTELFUSE : New Littelfuse 1700 V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes Offer Faster Switching, Hig..
PU
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Littelfuse
MT
07/30LITTELFUSE : August Investor Presentation
PU
07/28LITTELFUSE : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LITTELFUSE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 000 M - -
Net income 2021 282 M - -
Net cash 2021 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 6 675 M 6 675 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 271,17 $
Average target price 298,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.6.48%6 675
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.16.59%9 057
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.82.45%4 332
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO.,LTD.-46.29%2 001
NITTO KOGYO CORPORATION-17.91%597
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.45%295