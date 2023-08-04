Achieve robust circuit protection for high-power applications using ~40% less PCB space.

CHICAGO, August 4, 2023 -- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced the release of its new SZSMF4L 400 W TVS Diode Series. As automotive electronics continue increasing in volume and sophistication, all these components require protection from high voltage, high energy transients.

The SZSMF4L TVS Diodes protect these sensitive systems with fast response time, low Zener impedance, high surge handling, and excellent clamping capabilities. Its low leakage current is also ideal for protecting sensors. Due to its small size, it is suitable for most automotive applications, especially vehicle electrification. View the video.

The SZSMF4L Series is ideally suited for a range of automotive electronics applications, including:

EV powertrain,

On Board Charging (OBC),

Battery Management System (BMS),

EV Invertor,

Power Distribution Unit (PDU),

Domain Controller,

Zone Controller,

Body Control Module

Low leakage current required for sensor protection.

"With the megatrend of vehicle electrification and autonomous driving, TVS diode miniaturization is becoming more critical to automotive electronics engineers and PCB designers," said Charlie Cai, Director Product Marketing SBU, Littelfuse. "The automotive grade SZSMF4L TVS diodes offer greater flexibility and space-savings, providing the ideal 400-watt solution in a small (SOD-123FL) TVS diode package with both uni- and bi-directional protection."

The SZSMF4L Series SMD TVS Diodes offer the following key features and benefits:

Compact SOD-123FL package compatible with automated PCB assembly processes.

Uses ~40% less printed circuit board space than previously available components.

Working peak reverse voltage range: Uni-directional (5 to 78 V) and bi-directional (10 to 78 V).

Low Leakage Current performance.

High operating temperature: up to 175°C.

Availability

The SZSMF4L Series SMD TVS Diodes are available in tape and reel packages of 1500 and 5000. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information on the latest series release is available on the SZSMF4L Series SMD TVS Diodes product page. For technical questions, please contact Charlie Cai, Director Product Marketing SBU, CCai@littelfuse.com.

