Littelfuse : Launches Interactive Surge Protective Device (SPD) Sizing Selection Guide

Determine the optimal maximum continuous operating voltage (MCOV) rating size for systems

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today the launch of a surge protective device (SPD) selection guide that sizes SPDs to achieve the best level of protection for a system based on specifications provided.

Surge protective devices need to be sized correctly. If they are sized too low, the system could be susceptible to temporary overvoltages as well as cause a decrease in the life expectancy of the SPD. If they are sized too high, it could damage the equipment.

'This easy-to-use selection guide offers customers an interactive calculator that quickly provides the right SPD size to maximize surge protection for their systems,' said Debra Jayson, Senior Marketing Manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business. 'When specifications are entered, the guide computes the best configuration based on parameters provided and gives information on the recommended SPD product with links to the data sheet and other technical resources.'

The Surge Protective Device Selection Guide will determine the optimal maximum continuous operating voltage (MCOV) size for your specific system from variables including:

Line-to-line voltage

Number of conductors

Grounded or ungrounded

If there is a neutral

If the SPD is going to be installed

If remote indication is required

To access the surge protective device selection guide visit: Littelfuse.com/products/landing-pages/industrial/spd-selection-guide.aspx

