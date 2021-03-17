Log in
Littelfuse : Sponsors Women in Electronics

03/17/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Nonprofit Organization is Dedicated to Personal and Professional Development of Women in the Electronics Industry

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it has become a sponsor of Women in Electronics (WE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the professional and personal development of women in the electronics industry. In addition, Littelfuse is serving as a conference sponsor for the Women in Electronics’ upcoming Even Better Together Leadership Summit, which will be held on Wednesday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005061/en/

“We are proud to support Women in Electronics and their commitment to the growth and development of women across the electronics industry,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “For Littelfuse as well as our entire industry, when the talents of women are utilized to their full potential, we give stronger voices to diverse viewpoints, which drives greater innovation and improved performance.”

The Littelfuse partnership with WE will serve as a valuable resource to the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network (WiN). Established in 2017, WiN is an employee-driven resource group that seeks to enhance and support the development of women, specifically in technology fields, by leveraging an engaged global network of associates. WiN creates a forum to inspire and accelerate associate advancement through its mission to educate, engage, and empower through a supportive network that elevates women and enhances business results.

“I look forward to increasing our engagement with WE as our partnership will be a great benefit to the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network,” said Meenal Sethna, Littelfuse Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Sponsor of the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network (WiN) since its inception. “I see the positive impact WiN has for our associates and our business every day — building connections across the organization, facilitating constructive conversations around issues facing the company and our stakeholders, and developing leadership skills through the opportunities WiN creates.”

“We are incredibly honored to bring Littelfuse into the WE sponsorship family,” said Jackie Mattox, Founder/President, Women in Electronics. “We look forward to many great strides together and especially aligning with their thriving internal employee resource group — the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network (WiN) — to advance women in the industry. On behalf of the Executive Team and the entire organization, WE could not be more thrilled.”

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of women professionals as a way to form a sense of community, develop together, and unite with their male colleagues in an effort to grow the talent in the electronics industry. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, WE is focused on advancing women through four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop and celebrate. With Chapters in over 18 cities, Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit https://www.womeninelectronics.com.

LFUS-G


© Business Wire 2021
