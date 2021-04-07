Log in
LITTELFUSE, INC.

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/07 11:16:02 am
268.215 USD   -1.14%
11:01aLITTELFUSE  : to Release First Quarter Financial Results on April 28
BU
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Littelfuse
MT
03/17LITTELFUSE  : Sponsors Women in Electronics
BU
News 
All News

Littelfuse : to Release First Quarter Financial Results on April 28

04/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to market open on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

© Business Wire 2021
All news about LITTELFUSE, INC.
03/17LITTELFUSE  : Investor Analyst Event Transcript
PU
03/09LITTELFUSE  : Launches Web Page for General Industrial Processing and Manufactur..
PU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Littelfuse
MT
03/02LITTELFUSE  : to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
03/02LITTELFUSE  : Make Your Surge Protective Devices More Robust with LST Varistors ..
PU
02/25LITTELFUSE  : New Littelfuse Building Automation Microsite Simplifies Product Se..
PU
02/23LITTELFUSE  : Reaffirms Q1 Targets
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 726 M - -
Net income 2021 194 M - -
Net cash 2021 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 6 660 M 6 660 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 91,3%
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 272,67 $
Last Close Price 271,30 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.6.53%6 660
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.0.87%7 727
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.1.24%3 722
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.48.95%3 486
NITTO KOGYO CORPORATION-2.99%730
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.15.56%394
