    LFUS   US5370081045

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
Littelfuse : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28

07/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to market open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 860 M - -
Net income 2021 218 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 6 076 M 6 076 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.-4.06%6 076
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.9.92%7 549
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.46.06%3 379
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-7.17%3 203
NITTO KOGYO CORPORATION-10.92%662
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.5.02%372