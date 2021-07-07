Littelfuse : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to market open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

