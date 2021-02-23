Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Littelfuse, Inc.    LFUS

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Littelfuse : to Host 2021 Virtual Investor & Analyst Event Today and Reaffirms First Quarter 2021 Guidance

02/23/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, will provide an update to its long-term strategy during today’s event, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. A webcast of the presentation will be broadcast live and made available after the event on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com.

In addition, Littelfuse reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for the first quarter of 2021*:

  • Net sales in the range of $418 to $432 million
  • Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.76 to $1.92
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 21%

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LITTELFUSE, INC.
06:06aLITTELFUSE : 2021 Investor & Analyst Day Presentation
PU
06:01aLITTELFUSE : to Host 2021 Virtual Investor & Analyst Event Today and Reaffirms F..
BU
02/18LITTELFUSE : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/17LITTELFUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/16LITTELFUSE : to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on February 23
BU
02/11LITTELFUSE : Insider Selling in Littelfuse (LFUS) Shares Continues
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Littelfuse Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/09LITTELFUSE : to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on February 23
BU
02/03LITTELFUSE : February Investor Presentation
PU
02/03LITTELFUSE : Fiscal Q4 Results Top Street Views; Guides for Upbeat Fiscal Q1 Rev..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 724 M - -
Net income 2021 193 M - -
Net cash 2021 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 6 794 M 6 794 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 272,67 $
Last Close Price 276,89 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.8.73%6 794
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED6.80%135 143
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.16%131 014
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.34%84 701
NIDEC CORPORATION12.87%81 682
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-3.58%61 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ