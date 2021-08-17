Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Littelfuse, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFUS   US5370081045

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Littelfuse : to Host Electrical Safety Webcast on September 9

08/17/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free webcast will cover the shifting focus from safety training to prevention through design

CHICAGO, August 17, 2021 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, invites plant engineers, facility managers, and maintenance and safety professionals to join its electrical safety webcast on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Littelfuse will share key findings from its recent survey of approximately 400 professionals whose job is either involved in safety or work directly with electricity. The educational webcast will help attendees understand the reasoning behind why electrical workers might take unsafe actions and the challenges safety professionals and consultants experience when trying to keep these workers safe. Professional development credit will be earned by those who attend the webcast.

Attendees will learn:

  • The current state of electrical fatalities
  • What are the long-term effects of an electrical shock
  • The mindset of safety professionals and electrical workers revealed through the Littelfuse Electrical Survey
  • Where safety training and best practices are falling short and what you can do to improve them

The webcast is free, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session after the presentation. To sign up, visit the Littelfuse webcast registration page. The webcast will be available on-demand via the same link.

About the Presenters

Tim Piemonte is a vertical market manager at Littelfuse with more than 10 years of experience in the electrical industry, including six years of field service and power system analysis at GE where he focused primarily on commercial and industrial power distribution. Tim is a member of IEEE, IAEI, NFPA, and received his B.S. in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2010.

Daniel Majano is the program manager at the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI). Since 2014, he has developed, and managed programs dedicated to the advancement of electrical safety to prevent electrically-related injuries, deaths, and property damage in both workplace and residential settings. Daniel has led ESFI's effort to compile workplace and residential electrical safety data to guide ESFI's awareness materials. He is a graduate of George Mason University.

For More Information

Additional information regarding Littelfuse industrial safety products is available at www.littelfuse.com/industrialsafety.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-G

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 17:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LITTELFUSE, INC.
01:54pLITTELFUSE : to Host Electrical Safety Webcast on September 9
PU
08/03LITTELFUSE : New Littelfuse 1700 V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes Offer Faster Swit..
PU
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Littelfuse
MT
07/30LITTELFUSE : August Investor Presentation
PU
07/28LITTELFUSE : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
07/28Littelfuse, Inc. Provides Sales Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
07/28LITTELFUSE : Q2 Adjusted Earnings Surge as Sales Advance; Lifts Quarterly Divide..
MT
07/28LITTELFUSE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
07/28LITTELFUSE INC /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
07/28Littelfuse, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Y..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LITTELFUSE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 005 M - -
Net income 2021 267 M - -
Net cash 2021 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 6 875 M 6 875 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 279,26 $
Average target price 294,67 $
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.9.66%6 875
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.32.16%10 494
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.49.90%3 678
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-16.67%3 305
NITTO KOGYO CORPORATION-14.15%639
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.66%311