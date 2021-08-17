Littelfuse : to Host Electrical Safety Webcast on September 9

Free webcast will cover the shifting focus from safety training to prevention through design

CHICAGO, August 17, 2021 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, invites plant engineers, facility managers, and maintenance and safety professionals to join its electrical safety webcast on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Littelfuse will share key findings from its recent survey of approximately 400 professionals whose job is either involved in safety or work directly with electricity. The educational webcast will help attendees understand the reasoning behind why electrical workers might take unsafe actions and the challenges safety professionals and consultants experience when trying to keep these workers safe. Professional development credit will be earned by those who attend the webcast.

Attendees will learn:

The current state of electrical fatalities

What are the long-term effects of an electrical shock

The mindset of safety professionals and electrical workers revealed through the Littelfuse Electrical Survey

Where safety training and best practices are falling short and what you can do to improve them

The webcast is free, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session after the presentation. To sign up, visit the Littelfuse webcast registration page. The webcast will be available on-demand via the same link.

About the Presenters

Tim Piemonte is a vertical market manager at Littelfuse with more than 10 years of experience in the electrical industry, including six years of field service and power system analysis at GE where he focused primarily on commercial and industrial power distribution. Tim is a member of IEEE, IAEI, NFPA, and received his B.S. in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2010.

Daniel Majano is the program manager at the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI). Since 2014, he has developed, and managed programs dedicated to the advancement of electrical safety to prevent electrically-related injuries, deaths, and property damage in both workplace and residential settings. Daniel has led ESFI's effort to compile workplace and residential electrical safety data to guide ESFI's awareness materials. He is a graduate of George Mason University.

For More Information

Additional information regarding Littelfuse industrial safety products is available at www.littelfuse.com/industrialsafety.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

