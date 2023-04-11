Advanced search
11:02aLittelfuse to Release First Quarter Financial Results After Market Close on May 2
BU
04/05Littelfuse Expands Lineup of DC Contactors for eMobility and Industrial Applications
AQ
03/08Littelfuse Expands eFuse Protection ICs Series to Address More Diverse Demanding Applications
AQ
Littelfuse to Release First Quarter Financial Results After Market Close on May 2

04/11/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 18,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at www.Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F


© Business Wire 2023
