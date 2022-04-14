Littelfuse to Release First Quarter Financial Results After Market Close on May 3

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.littelfuse.com. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F

