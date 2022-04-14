Log in
LITTELFUSE, INC.

03/24 LITTELFUSE : Launches SB5000 Industrial Shock Block® Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter
PU
03/22 LITTELFUSE : 828 Series High-Voltage Cartridge Fuse Features AEC-Q200 Compliant Overcurrent Protection in Small Packages
PU
03/08 LITTELFUSE : EV1K Series Fuse First to Provide 1000Vdc Automotive Grade Protection for Next-Gen Passenger Cars and Commercial EVs
PU
Littelfuse to Release First Quarter Financial Results After Market Close on May 3

04/14/2022
Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.littelfuse.com. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 389 M - -
Net income 2022 342 M - -
Net cash 2022 62,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 5 749 M 5 749 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon B. Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.-26.01%5 749
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-20.75%170 560
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.50%108 103
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-17.75%85 582
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%82 301
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.52%56 647