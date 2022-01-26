Little Green Pharma : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

During the Quarter, the Company achieved a record number of 117 new prescribers, an average of 39 new prescribers per month. The Company is till awaiting new patient numbers from its wholesalers however anticipates new patients for the Quarter are likely to be lower than the previous quarter given the cyclical slowdown over the Christmas holiday period.

LGP also generated record cash receipts of $4.8 million in the Quarter, even after accounting for the $0.9 million due in the previous quarter which was received in the

onlyDuring the Quarter, the Company achieved a record ~$3.7 million in revenue (unaudited), an increase of over 15% from the previous quarter despite the cyclical reduction in sales normally experienced during the holiday period. This represents more than a 50% increase from the corresponding 2020 quarter.

International distribution

In addition to supplying Demecan in Germany with close to $750,000 worth of white label medicinal cannabis flower during the Quarter and registering Denmark's first locally produced cannabis medicine, LGP continued its negotiations with a range of other potential key distributors across the EU, the United Kingdom and the British Isles.

Post-Quarter end, LGP signed agreements for the distribution of LGP-branded cannabis medicines with two of these key distribution partners, being AMP Medical Products GmbH in Germany (see ASX announcement dated 19 January 2022) and PharmaServe Hellas SMSACI in Greece (see ASX announcement dated 21 January 2022).

LGP also prequalified its Danish Facility with the Italian government during the Quarter and in January 2022 participated in its first Italian tender, with tender award expected in February 2022. These government tenders represent the sole product pathway into Italy with only a very limited number of suppliers meeting the strict requirements for participation.

LGP continues to be the predominant supplier of medicinal cannabis products to the French Pilot trial (see ASX announcement dated 27 January 2021) which is also currently the only pathway for medicinal cannabis into France. With only a year to the end of the Pilot program and only four producers supplying into the Pilot, the Company has started investing in its post-Pilot positioning and further consolidating its close relationship with its distributor, Intsel Chimos.

During the Quarter, the Company also hosted Medezin Sp. S.o.o in connection with their vendor qualification of the Danish Facility, after the Company successfully submitted its dossier for product registration in Poland for cannabis medicines from its facilities (see ASX announcement dated 17 June 2021).

LGP now has supply pathways into Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Greece, and Denmark, which gives it access to over 265 million EU citizens, representing more than 60% of the EU population, and including four out of the five most populated countries in the EU.