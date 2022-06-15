LivaNova : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results
06/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
June 13, 2022
Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of LivaNova Plc was held virtually on Monday, June 13, 2022, recording available here. A poll was held for each resolution.
For each resolution, the table below shows the number of for and against votes as well as the number of abstentions.
Mr. Francesco Bianchi
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
42,735,626
1,153,304
40,848
Ms. Stacy Enxing Seng
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
42,037,434
1,862,370
29,974
Mr. William A. Kozy
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
43,795,408
101,945
32,425
Mr. Damien McDonald
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
42,859,335
1,041,579
28,864
Mr. Daniel J. Moore
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
42,163,454
1,736,363
29,961
Dr. Sharon O'Kane
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
42,173,688
1,726,216
29,874
Ms. Andrea L. Saia
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
43,291,597
608,307
29,874
Mr. Todd Schermerhorn
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
43,833,207
63,137
33,434
Mr. Peter Wilver
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
43,321,299
535,689
72,790
2. Ordinary resolution to approve, on an advisory basis, LivaNova's compensation of its Named Executive Officers ("U.S. Say-on-Pay").
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
39,572,211
4,328,409
29,158
3. Ordinary resolution to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership ("PwC USA"), as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
46,513,769
24,917
32,149
4. Ordinary resolution to approve the LivaNova PLC 2022 Incentive Award Plan and the French sub-plan thereof.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
42,785,203
1,127,481
17,094
5. Ordinary resolution to generally and unconditionally authorize the directors for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £17,635,220.
provided that:
(unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company) this authority will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, the close of business on the date that is fifteen
months after the date on which this resolution is passed, save that the directors may, before this authority expires, make offers or agreements which would or might require shares in the Company to be allotted, or rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, shares to be granted, after its expiry and the directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, shares pursuant to such offers or agreements as if this authority had not expired, and
this authority replaces all subsisting authorities previously granted to the directors for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act which, to the extent unused at the date of this resolution, are revoked with immediate effect without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made under such authorities.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstain
42,970,911
937,379
21,488
6. Special Resolution subject to the passing of resolution 5 and in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act, to empower the directors generally to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 5, and/or to sell ordinary shares (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case as if section 561 of the Companies Act (existing shareholders' pre-emption rights) did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power is limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash:
up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,672,003 for any purpose; and
(in addition to the amount set out under (a) above), up to an aggregate nominal amount of
£2,672,003 to be used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition or other capital investment.
provided that:
(unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company) this power will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, the close of business on the date that is fifteen (15) months after the date on which this resolution is passed, save that the directors may, before this power expires, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and/or treasury shares to be sold after its expiry and the directors may allot equity securities and/or sell treasury shares pursuant to such offers or agreement as if this power had not expired; and
this power replaces (except for any power conferred by resolution 5) all subsisting powers previously granted to the directors for the purposes of section 570 of the Companies Act which, to the extent unused at the date of this resolution, are revoked with immediate effect, without prejudice to any allotment of equity securities already made, offered or agreed to be made under such powers.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
43,813,026
99,104
17,648
7. Ordinary resolution to approve, on an advisory basis, the United Kingdom ("UK") directors' remuneration report in the form set out in the Company's UK annual report and accounts for the period ended December 31, 2021.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
42,298,430
1,601,234
30,114
8. Ordinary resolution to approve the directors' remuneration policy contained in the directors' remuneration report as set forth in the UK Annual Report.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
43,264,007
635,048
30,723
9. Ordinary resolution to receive and adopt the Company's audited UK statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the reports of the directors and the auditors thereon..
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
46,372,411
45,042
153,382
10. Ordinary resolution to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of England, as the Company's UK statutory auditor.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
46,533,258
7,367
30,210
11. Ordinary resolution to authorize the directors and/or the Audit and Compliance Committee to determine the remuneration of the Company's UK statutory auditor.
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
43,886,501
12,844
30,433
The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on the Record Date (April 22, 2022) was 53,440,063. The total number of votes cast was 46,570,835. Shareholders were entitled to one vote per share.