LivaNova : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results

June 13, 2022 Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of LivaNova Plc was held virtually on Monday, June 13, 2022, recording available here. A poll was held for each resolution. For each resolution, the table below shows the number of for and against votes as well as the number of abstentions. Mr. Francesco Bianchi Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 42,735,626 1,153,304 40,848 Ms. Stacy Enxing Seng Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 42,037,434 1,862,370 29,974 Mr. William A. Kozy Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 43,795,408 101,945 32,425 Mr. Damien McDonald Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 42,859,335 1,041,579 28,864 Mr. Daniel J. Moore Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 42,163,454 1,736,363 29,961 Dr. Sharon O'Kane Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 42,173,688 1,726,216 29,874

Ms. Andrea L. Saia Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 43,291,597 608,307 29,874 Mr. Todd Schermerhorn Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 43,833,207 63,137 33,434 Mr. Peter Wilver Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 43,321,299 535,689 72,790 2. Ordinary resolution to approve, on an advisory basis, LivaNova's compensation of its Named Executive Officers ("U.S. Say-on-Pay"). Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 39,572,211 4,328,409 29,158 3. Ordinary resolution to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership ("PwC USA"), as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 46,513,769 24,917 32,149 4. Ordinary resolution to approve the LivaNova PLC 2022 Incentive Award Plan and the French sub-plan thereof. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained 42,785,203 1,127,481 17,094 5. Ordinary resolution to generally and unconditionally authorize the directors for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £17,635,220. provided that: (unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company) this authority will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, the close of business on the date that is fifteen months after the date on which this resolution is passed, save that the directors may, before this authority expires, make offers or agreements which would or might require shares in the Company to be allotted, or rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, shares to be granted, after its expiry and the directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, shares pursuant to such offers or agreements as if this authority had not expired, and

this authority replaces all subsisting authorities previously granted to the directors for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act which, to the extent unused at the date of this resolution, are revoked with immediate effect without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made under such authorities. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 42,970,911 937,379 21,488 6. Special Resolution subject to the passing of resolution 5 and in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act, to empower the directors generally to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 5, and/or to sell ordinary shares (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case as if section 561 of the Companies Act (existing shareholders' pre-emption rights) did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power is limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash: up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,672,003 for any purpose; and (in addition to the amount set out under (a) above), up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,672,003 to be used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition or other capital investment. provided that: (unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company) this power will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, the close of business on the date that is fifteen (15) months after the date on which this resolution is passed, save that the directors may, before this power expires, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and/or treasury shares to be sold after its expiry and the directors may allot equity securities and/or sell treasury shares pursuant to such offers or agreement as if this power had not expired; and this power replaces (except for any power conferred by resolution 5) all subsisting powers previously granted to the directors for the purposes of section 570 of the Companies Act which, to the extent unused at the date of this resolution, are revoked with immediate effect, without prejudice to any allotment of equity securities already made, offered or agreed to be made under such powers. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained 43,813,026 99,104 17,648 7. Ordinary resolution to approve, on an advisory basis, the United Kingdom ("UK") directors' remuneration report in the form set out in the Company's UK annual report and accounts for the period ended December 31, 2021. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained 42,298,430 1,601,234 30,114 8. Ordinary resolution to approve the directors' remuneration policy contained in the directors' remuneration report as set forth in the UK Annual Report. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained 43,264,007 635,048 30,723 9. Ordinary resolution to receive and adopt the Company's audited UK statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the reports of the directors and the auditors thereon..