Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LivaNova PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIVN   GB00BYMT0J19

LIVANOVA PLC

(LIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13 2022-06-15 pm EDT
61.12 USD   -2.09%
12:53pLIVANOVA : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results
PU
06/14LIVANOVA PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14LivaNova PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LivaNova : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results

06/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 13, 2022

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of LivaNova Plc was held virtually on Monday, June 13, 2022, recording available here. A poll was held for each resolution.

For each resolution, the table below shows the number of for and against votes as well as the number of abstentions.

Mr. Francesco Bianchi

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

42,735,626

1,153,304

40,848

Ms. Stacy Enxing Seng

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

42,037,434

1,862,370

29,974

Mr. William A. Kozy

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

43,795,408

101,945

32,425

Mr. Damien McDonald

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

42,859,335

1,041,579

28,864

Mr. Daniel J. Moore

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

42,163,454

1,736,363

29,961

Dr. Sharon O'Kane

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

42,173,688

1,726,216

29,874

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POLLING RESULTS

2

Ms. Andrea L. Saia

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

43,291,597

608,307

29,874

Mr. Todd Schermerhorn

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

43,833,207

63,137

33,434

Mr. Peter Wilver

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

43,321,299

535,689

72,790

2. Ordinary resolution to approve, on an advisory basis, LivaNova's compensation of its Named Executive Officers ("U.S. Say-on-Pay").

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

39,572,211

4,328,409

29,158

3. Ordinary resolution to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership ("PwC USA"), as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

46,513,769

24,917

32,149

4. Ordinary resolution to approve the LivaNova PLC 2022 Incentive Award Plan and the French sub-plan thereof.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

42,785,203

1,127,481

17,094

5. Ordinary resolution to generally and unconditionally authorize the directors for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £17,635,220.

provided that:

    1. (unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company) this authority will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, the close of business on the date that is fifteen
  2. months after the date on which this resolution is passed, save that the directors may, before this authority expires, make offers or agreements which would or might require shares in the Company to be allotted, or rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, shares to be granted, after its expiry and the directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, shares pursuant to such offers or agreements as if this authority had not expired, and

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POLLING RESULTS

3

  1. this authority replaces all subsisting authorities previously granted to the directors for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act which, to the extent unused at the date of this resolution, are revoked with immediate effect without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made under such authorities.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

42,970,911

937,379

21,488

6. Special Resolution subject to the passing of resolution 5 and in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act, to empower the directors generally to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 5, and/or to sell ordinary shares (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case as if section 561 of the Companies Act (existing shareholders' pre-emption rights) did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power is limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash:

  1. up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,672,003 for any purpose; and
  2. (in addition to the amount set out under (a) above), up to an aggregate nominal amount of

£2,672,003 to be used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition or other capital investment.

provided that:

  1. (unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company) this power will expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, the close of business on the date that is fifteen (15) months after the date on which this resolution is passed, save that the directors may, before this power expires, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and/or treasury shares to be sold after its expiry and the directors may allot equity securities and/or sell treasury shares pursuant to such offers or agreement as if this power had not expired; and
  2. this power replaces (except for any power conferred by resolution 5) all subsisting powers previously granted to the directors for the purposes of section 570 of the Companies Act which, to the extent unused at the date of this resolution, are revoked with immediate effect, without prejudice to any allotment of equity securities already made, offered or agreed to be made under such powers.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

43,813,026

99,104

17,648

7. Ordinary resolution to approve, on an advisory basis, the United Kingdom ("UK") directors' remuneration report in the form set out in the Company's UK annual report and accounts for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

42,298,430

1,601,234

30,114

8. Ordinary resolution to approve the directors' remuneration policy contained in the directors' remuneration report as set forth in the UK Annual Report.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

43,264,007

635,048

30,723

9. Ordinary resolution to receive and adopt the Company's audited UK statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the reports of the directors and the auditors thereon..

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POLLING RESULTS

2

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

46,372,411

45,042

153,382

10. Ordinary resolution to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of England, as the Company's UK statutory auditor.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

46,533,258

7,367

30,210

11. Ordinary resolution to authorize the directors and/or the Audit and Compliance Committee to determine the remuneration of the Company's UK statutory auditor.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

43,886,501

12,844

30,433

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on the Record Date (April 22, 2022) was 53,440,063. The total number of votes cast was 46,570,835. Shareholders were entitled to one vote per share.

Keyna Skeffington

/s/ Keyna Skeffington

Company Secretary

Phone: +44 203 325 0665

email:company.secretariat@livanova.com

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POLLING RESULTS

3

Disclaimer

Livanova plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 16:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVANOVA PLC
12:53pLIVANOVA : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results
PU
06/14LIVANOVA PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote ..
AQ
06/14LivaNova PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/14LivaNova Elects Peter Wilver to Board of Directors
BU
06/14LivaNova PLC Elects Peter Wilver to Board of Directors
CI
06/13TRANSCRIPT : LivaNova PLC - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/25LivaNova to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/05Piper Sandler Adjusts LivaNova's Price Target to $99 From $104, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
05/04LIVANOVA PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : LivaNova PLC, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVANOVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 025 M - -
Net income 2022 41,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 34,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 336 M 3 336 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart LIVANOVA PLC
Duration : Period :
LivaNova PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVANOVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 62,42 $
Average target price 94,29 $
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damien McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephanie Bolton President-International
Alex Shvartsburg Chief Financial Officer
William A. Kozy Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Jeffrey Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVANOVA PLC-28.61%3 336
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.86%180 242
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.47%117 744
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.84%67 366
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.39%33 978
HOYA CORPORATION-26.45%33 913