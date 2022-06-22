Log in
    LIVN   GB00BYMT0J19

LIVANOVA PLC

(LIVN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37 2022-06-22 am EDT
59.84 USD   +0.31%
09:15aLIVANOVA : 2Q2022 Earnings Date Announcement Release_06-22-22 Final.pdf
PU
09:05aLivaNova to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
06/15TRANSCRIPT : LivaNova PLC Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-15-2022 10:00 AM
CI
LivaNova : 2Q2022 Earnings Date Announcement Release_06-22-22 Final.pdf

06/22/2022 | 09:15am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

LivaNova to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Results

London, June 22, 2022 - LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. EDT). The Company will release its second- quarter 2022 results prior to the call.

A live audiocast of the conference call will be available on the LivaNova website at www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. To listen to the conference call by telephone, dial +1 844 200 6205 (if dialing from within the U.S.) or +1 929 526 1599 (if dialing from outside the U.S.). The conference call access code is 469820. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website for 90 days following the call.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the next Company conference call. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts

+1 281-895-2382

Lindsey Little

Senior Director, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@livanova.com

Deanna Wilke

VP, Corporate Communications

CorporateCommunications@livanova.com

###

Disclaimer

Livanova plc published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
