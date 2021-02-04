LivaNova : Education Series Presentation

Log in
LivaNova Education Series:

Therapy for Heart Failure

"ART for the Heart"

Intended for Investor Use Only - Not Intended for Use by Patients or HCPs

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this presentation, other than purely historical information, are "forward -looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, LivaNova's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance

and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "foresee" or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LivaNova and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward -looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including the risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or settlement of litigation, as well as those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by LivaNova. All information in this presentation is as of the date of its release. The Company does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward -looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this presentation.

In this presentation, "LivaNova," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to LivaNova PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Positioning LivaNova to Realize its Full Value

Consistently deliver growth, pipeline and profitability

C ore Growth

Focus on portfolio optimization to support leadership positions in underserved markets

  • Expand and enhance commercial initiatives for U.S. Epilepsy
  • Forecast at least 30% ACS growth in 2020 and at least 20% in 2021

Pipeline Execution

Multiple existing and pipeline initiatives to accelerate growth

  • Achieve key study milestones in RECOVER and ANTHEM HFrEF
  • Continued progress on next generation Heart-Lung Machine

Operational Excellence

Drive margin expansion

  • Expand Operating margin through cost discipline
  • Drive improvement in free cash flow generation

Autonomic Regulation Therapy for Heart Failure

"ART for the Heart"

Bruce H. KenKnight, PhD

Vice President, New Ventures - HF Program

Marvin Konstam, MD - Clinical Perspective Tufts Medical Center

Intended for Investor Use Only - Not Intended for Use by Patients or HCPs

Agenda

Program

  • Unmet in HF - growth opportunity
  • Therapy and product development approach
  • Therapy fundamentals
  • Partnership with FDA and CMS
  • Addressable market

Clinical Perspective

  • Progression of HF
  • Neuromodulation mechanisms
  • Prior clinical evidence
  • Pivotal Study design and implications
  • Summary
  • Discussion

5

Neuromodulation for HF Provides Substantial Strategic Growth Opportunity for LivaNova

  • HF is a progressive syndrome characterized by compromised cardiovascular function, including heart pump function and blood flow
  • Common symptoms include progressive fatigue, intolerance to physical activity, and fluid retention
  • Progression of HF severity is linked to abnormal autonomic nervous system (unconscious) function
    • Symptoms Hospitalizations Death
  • Neural modulation may improve neural regulation of cardiovascular function and thereby reduce symptoms, hospitalizations and improve quality of life and survival in patients with chronic HF

6

Focused on a Systematic Approach to our ART Program

  • VITARIA® System delivers Autonomic
    Regulation Therapy (ART) via vagus nerve stimulation
  • Supporting evidence1-3 and strong collaboration with FDA led to design4 and approval of ANTHEM Pivotal Study with FDA's
    Breakthrough Technology designation
  • CMS's MCIT Rule provides immediate national coverage for VITARIA when authorized by FDA
  • Multi-national,adaptive, randomized, controlled clinical trial underway
    • Good progress with enrollment and randomization
    • Regaining momentum post-COVID

Breakthrough Technology designation

7

Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART)

How it works

....

...

....

Electrical stimulation of vagus nerve with

..

...

..........

...... .

..........

......

. .

specific intensity and temporal pattern results in beneficial alteration of post- ganglionic signaling

  • Neuromodulation targets are understood
    • Central & Peripheral
    • Ganglionic and Post-ganglionic

ELECTRODE

VNS

afferent

• • •

efferent Optimal

Dose

    • Activation (cholinergic) & Inhibition (adrenergic) of muscarinic (M2) myocyte receptor systems
  • Unique Approach: ART Dose is optimized in each patient by measuring real-time heart rate dynamics during ON-time compared to OFF- time1

Libbus I, et al J Electrocardiol 2017

Ardell JL, et al. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol 2015

Ardell JL, et al. J Physiol. 2017

Intensity

    • afferent & efferent
  • afferent

Titration Period (time)

ANTHEM Pivotal Study designed to accelerate evidence generation and FDA approval by bridging pre/post market

  • Extensive pre-clinical research enabled new understanding of ART based on key

fundamentals1

anatomy physiology biophysics engineering

  • Initial clinical research yielded strong

results2,3

safety efficacy patient selection titration therapy dosing durability of outcomes

  • Partnership with FDA resulted in:
    • "Breakthrough Technology" designation
    • Novel study design including:
      • Adaptive sample size driven by pre- specified interim analyses
      • Endpoints accepted by HF specialists may result in rapid adoption of ART
      • Pre- to Post-Market transition

Pre-Market Clinical

Post-Market Clinical

1.

Ardell JL et al. J Physiol 2017;595.22:6887-6903

3. Sharma K. et al. International J Cardiol 2020; 323:175-78

9

2.

Premchand RK et al. J Card Fail 2016;22(8):639-42

Recent CMS Rule Automatically Provides National Coverage for VITARIA Upon PMA Approval

  • Final Rule issued Jan 12, 2021
  • Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT), for FDA-designated breakthrough medical devices
  • Provides immediate national Medicare coverage upon FDA authorization for breakthrough devices for a period of 4 years (includes LivaNova VITARIA System)
  • This new coverage pathway will offer beneficiaries nation-wide, predictable access to new, breakthrough devices to help improve their health outcomes

VITARIA® for HFrEF - Addressable Market in US

U.S. Prevalence of Heart Failure (HF) with Reduced Ejection Fraction (EF)1,2,3

~3.3MM

Class II and III HF Patients4

~2.3MM

Class II and III HF Patients with EF

<35% and QRS <120ms5

~1.1MM

Eligible HF Patients w/o severe comorbidities6

~300k

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics.Underlying Cause of Death, 1999-2017. Accessed January 7, 2019.
  2. Benjamin EJ, Muntner P, Alonso A, Bittencourt MS, Callaway CW, Carson AP, et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics-2019 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2019;139(10):e56-528.
  3. Jackson et al, Circ Heart Fail. 2018 National Burden of HF Events in US.
  4. Zhang et al. BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making 2018, 18(Suppl 2):48 Discovering and Identifying NYHA classificationfrom HER.
  5. Savarese et al, JACC, Heart Failure, Vol 7, No4, 2019, Ejection fraction change in heart failure.
  6. Bruch et al, Europace (2007) 9, 681-686, Prevalence and prognostic impact of co-morbidities in heart failure patients.

HF Program Provides Growth Opportunity for LivaNova

  • Improving patient outcomes is #1 priority for LivaNova
  • Market potential is large; prevalence and incidence pools continue to grow
  • HF patients are receptive to implantable device technologies with compelling evidence of clinical benefit
  • LivaNova is the world's leader in VNS technology and clinical experience
  • ANTHEM Pivotal Study is based on the best, contemporary understanding of integrated neurophysiology and adaptive trial design methods
  • Success in HF market has potential to transform LivaNova

Clinical Perspectives

Dr. Marvin Konstam

Prognosis for HF Patients Remains Poor Despite Drug Therapy

  • HF progresses despite usual and customary care with Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT)1
  • Chronic heart failure is associated with and aggravated by autonomic dysregulation2

ART

1.

Yancy CW et al. ACC-AHA-HFSA Guidelines J Card Fail 2017

2.

Eckber g DL, Dr abinsky M, Br aunwald E. Defective car diac par asympathetic

14

contr ol in patients w ith heart disease. N En gl J M ed 1971;285:877-883

HF is a Progressive Condition1

Myocardial Cell Death (apotosis)

HF Symptom

Progression

ART delivered

by VITARIA

Frequent HF

Hospitalizations

Cardiac Insult (e.g. MI)

Heart (LV) Structural Changes (remodeling)

Autonomic Dysregulation1

  • Sympathetic Overdrive
  • Parasympathetic Withdrawal

HF Symptom

Expression

Impaired Heart Pump

Function

1.

Yancy CW et al. ACC-AHA-HFSA Guidelines J Card Fail 2017

2.

Eckber g DL, Dr abinsky M, Br aunwald E. Defective car diac par asympathetic

15

contr ol in patients w ith heart disease. N En gl J M ed 1971;285:877-883

Adverse Effects of Autonomic Dysregulation

Adverse Effect

Reference

Tachycardia

Exp Physiol 2010;95:919-25;Circ Heart Fail 2009;2;692-99

Supraventricular and ventricular tachyarrhythmias

Circulation 2005;112:164-70;IEEE Eng Med Biol 2005;7:7072-75

Reduced coronary flow

Cardiovasc Res 2001;49:27-37

Increased oxidative stress

Cardiovasc Res 2008;77:713-21

Endothelial dysfunction

Hypertension 2016;68:1004-10

Reduced sympathetic responsiveness

Circ Heart Fail 2009;2:692-9

Renin-angiotensin system activation

Clin Auton Res 2019;29:231-43

Direct myocardial injury

J Am Coll Cardiol 2019;73:1189-1206

Adverse myocardial remodeling and fibrosis

Am J Physiol Heart Circ 2007;293: H2254-61

Apoptotic gene expression

Eur J Heart Fail 2007;6:114; Circ Heart Fail 2009;2;692-99

Immune system activation and inflammation

J Clin Invest 2007;117:289-96;Nature 2002;420:853-59

16

Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART)

Central (afferent)

Autonomic Regulation

Central (afferent)

Therapy

Integrated Reflex Control

Parasympathetic (muscarinic)

Peripheral (efferent)

Sympathetic (adrenergic)

Peripheral (efferent)

ART

CV REGULATION

MYOCYTE

RECEPTOR SYSTEMS

CELLULAR METABOLISM

GENE EXPRESSION

ORGAN FUNCTION

SYMPTOM REDUCTION &

SURVIVAL BENEFIT

Cardiovasc Res 2001;49:27-37

Circ 2004;109:120-124

Eur J Heart Fail 2007;6:114

Cardiovasc Res 2008;77:713-21

17

Br J Pharmacol 1988;95:830-34

J Card Fail 2010;16:689-99

Cardiovasc Res 1983;17:50-60

J Mol Cell Cardiol 2010;49:234-44

J Physiol 2009;587:3045-54

Circ Heart Fail 2009;2:692-99Circ 2005;112:164-70

Nature 2002;420:853-59

ANTHEM Pilot Study Results

Concordance among data is encouraging 1,2,3

Baseline

12 Months

p-value

Proof of Feasibility

LVEF (%)

33.2 ± 7.4

39.5 ± 10.4

<0.0005

Better LV Function

NYHA Class

0/26/20/0

32/14/0/0

<0.0005

Improved Symptoms

(I/II/III/IV)

Quality of Life

39 ± 12

18 ± 9

<0.0005

Improved Symptoms

(MLHFQ Score)

HRV (SDNN, ms)

95 ± 29

109 ± 40

<0.01

Decreased Sympathetic Drive

6 min walk (m)

288 ± 64

352 ± 62

<0.0005

Improved Function

1.

Premchand RK et al. J Card Fail 2016;22:639-42

18

2.

Sharma K et al. Int J Cardiol 2021;323:175-78

3.

Baseline and 12 Months n=46

ANTHEM Pilot - Extended Follow-up Study

Therapy effects appear durable

Baseline

12 Months

24 Months

30 Months

42 Months

p-value

0-42M

LVEF (%)

35.0 ± 6.9

42.6 ± 10.4

41.7 ± 10.0

44.8 ± 12.0

40.8 ± 12.5

0.005

LVESV (mL)

92.8 ± 31.3

77.6 ± 35.7

81.6 ± 35.6

82.4 ± 47.2

92.7 ± 51.2

NS

LVESD (mm)

48 ± 7.9

46 ± 7.0

47 ± 7.5

47 ± 10

46 ± 12

NS

NYHA Class (I/II/III/IV)

0/19/14/0

23/10/0/0

21/11/1/0

20/12/1/0

20/12/1/0

<0.0001

6MWD (m)

297 ± 62

354

± 58

359 ± 47

367 ± 40

389 ± 70

<0.0001

MLHFQ score

38 ± 12

17

± 9

21 ± 11

17

± 9

10 ± 12

<0.0001

HRV (SDNN, ms)

96 ± 27

107

± 32

112 ± 44

110

± 30

107 ± 28

<0.025

Holter HR (bpm)

74 ± 10

75

± 9

77 ± 10

76

± 9

78 ± 11

NS

1. Sharma K et al. Int J Cardiol 2021;323:175-78. n=33 in at all time points

19

ANTHEM Pivotal Study Designed to Align with FDA's "Breakthrough Devices Program"

  • Breakthrough Devices Program1 improves FDA process for rapid evaluation and approval of major unmet medical needs involving debilitating diseases or conditions to protect and promote public health.

LivaNova VITARIA System officially designated

Breakthrough Devices Program

  • Benefits include: Interactive high-priority relationship with FDA regarding all discussions, IDE applications and marketing submissions
  • ANTHEM Pivotal Study designed in collaboration with FDA and is based on best information regarding statistically-rigorous sample size adaptations, patient selection, and optimized therapy delivery

1. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/how-study-and-market-your-device/breakthrough-devices-program

20

Breakthrough device program is currently under customary review by the incoming Presidential Administration

ANTHEM Pivotal Study Design

Adaptive, multi-national,open-label, randomized, controlled

Enrollment

Screening

Baseline Randomization

2:1

30 d

Control Group: Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy

Therapy Group: Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy + ART

Titration Period

VITARIA

Implant

1

3

6

9

12

16

20

24

28

32

36 +

Follow-up Visit Schedule (months)

  • Key Inclusion Criteria; selects for symptomatic patients likely to have outcome events
    • stable GDMT for ≥4 weeks, symptomatic
    • NYHA class III or class II if hospitalized for HF within the previous 12 months
    • LVEF ≤ 35%, LVEDD <8.0 cm
    • NT-proBNP≥800 pg/mL and 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) of 150 to 450 meters, limited by HF symptoms
  • Key Characteristics
    • Adaptive sample size selection based on pre-specified assessment of adjudicated Primary Events
    • Primary Outcome: time-first-event, HF Hosp or CV death
    • Novel design utilizes embedded study to provide data for both pre-market and post-market regulatory submissions
      • improved symptoms and function (PMA), and
      • reduction of morbidity and mortality (PMA Supplement)

1. Konstam MA et al. ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study Design. Circulation: Heart Failure. 2019

21

ANTHEM Pivotal Study Design

FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program provides expedited pathway

Bayesian, adaptive design determines most appropriate sample size selection

Stratification for:

Region

6-min walk

±Heart Transplant Site ±ICD/CRT recipient

Interim Analyses of embedded trial provides PMA pathway for improved symptoms and function

Early stopping for expected Success or Futility

Konstam MA, et al., The ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study Design.

ART = Autonomic Regulation Therapy; GDMT = Guideline-directed Medical Therapy (drugs)

CVD = Cardiovascular death; HFH = HF hospitalization; LVEF = LV ejection fraction;

22

Circ Heart Fail 2019

6MWD = 6 min walk distance; KCCQ = Kansas City Cardiovascular Questionnaire (QoL)

Summary - Clinical Perspectives

  • Therapeutic target has strong scientific basis
  • Patients with chronic HF need adjunctive treatment options
  • ANTHEM Pivotal informed by results of previous trials
    • Study committee members have reviewed and validated the therapeutic approach and study design
    • Site Investigators and staff are committed to trial execution
    • LivaNova has strong, experienced Team executing the trial
  • Strong clinical outcomes data will be used to support PMA
    • statistically significant and clinically meaningful changes
  • Strong clinical outcomes will facilitate:
    • inclusion of ART indication in published HF management Guidelines, and
    • promote adoption of ART by HF Specialists

23

Discussion

Appendix

Publications

Citation (abbreviated)

Topic

Message

Hadaya J, Ardell JL. Autonomic Modulation for

Review

Dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system is implicated in

Cardiovascular Disease. Frontiers in Physiology Dec 2020

pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease. Neuromodulation has

emerged as treatment approach to attenuate disease progression

Anand IS, et al. Baseline NT-proBNP and Responsiveness

Differentiation

The VITARIA stimulation leadhas demonstrated excellent long-term

to Vagus Nerve Stimulation in Patients with Heart Failure

performance, with a low rate of complications and failures

and Reduced Ejection Fraction. Int J Cardiol Heart Vasc

2020

Anand IS, et al. Long-Term Lead Performance for Vagus

Differentiation

The VITARIA stimulation leadhas demonstrated excellent long-term

Nerve Stimulation: Low Rate of Complicationsand

performance, with a low rate of complications and failures

Failures. NeuroRegulation 2020

Anand IS, et al. Comparison of Symptomatic and

Differentiation

Compared to contemporary studies of ART in heart failure patients,

Functional Responses to Vagus Nerve Stimulationin

the ANTHEM-HF pilot study demonstrates effective autonomic

ANTHEM-HF,INOVATE-HF, and NECTAR-HF.ESC Heart Fail

engagement resulting in significantly greater improvement in cardiac

2020

function and heart failure symptoms

Anand IS, et al. Neuromodulation for Drug-Refractory

Differentiation

There are significant differencesbetween delivery of ART in heart

Epilepsy and Chronic Heart Failure: Targets, Delivery,

failure patients and therapy delivery of VNS in epilepsy patients, and

Composition, and Titration. Int J Neurol Neurother 2019

ART has been tailored to heart failure patients

26

Publications

Citation (abbreviated)

Topic

Message

Konstam MA, et al. Impact of Autonomic Regulation

Pivotal Study Design

The ANTHEM-HFrEF pivotal study is a randomized, controlled,

Therapy in Patients with Heart Failure: The ANTHEM-HFrEF

based on FDA's

adaptive study of up to 1000 heart failure patients, designed to

Pivotal Study Design. Circ Heart Fail 2019

Breakthrough Device

evaluate the safety and efficacy of ART in patients with heart

Program

failure with reduced ejection fraction

Premchand RK, et al. Background Pharmacological

Differentiation

The background pharmacologicaltherapy that patients received

Therapy in the ANTHEM-HF Pilot Study: Comparison to

in the ANTHEM-HF pilot study is similar to the pharmacological

Contemporary Trials of Novel Heart Failure Therapies. ESC

therapy received by heart failure patients in other contemporary

Heart Fail 2019

trials

Annoni EM, et al. Chronic low-level vagus nerve

Safety

In rats with chronic hypertension, chronic ART results in a

stimulation improves long-term survival in salt-sensitive

Mechanisms

significant improvement in long-term survival

hypertensive rats. Front Physiol 2019

Libbus I, et al. Electrical interaction between implantable

Safety

There is no risk of device interactionbetween an ART device and

vagus nerve stimulationdevice and implantable cardiac

Reliability

a concurrently implanted cardiac rhythm management device

rhythm management device. Conf Proc IEEE Eng Med Biol

Soc 2018

Lee SW, et al. Stochastic vagus nerve stimulation affects

Optimization

ART delivery with novel stimulation parameters showsthat heart

acute heart rate dynamics in rats. PLoS One 2018

rate and heart rate variability responses can be finely modulated

27

Publications

Citation (abbreviated)

Topic

Message

DiCarlo LA, et al. Autonomic regulation therapy to enhance

Study design

The ANTHEM-HF pilot study was designed to evaluate the safety

myocardial functionin heart failure patients: the ANTHEM-

and feasibility of ART in patients with heart failure with preserved

HFpEF study. ESC Heart Fail 2018

ejection fraction

Libbus I, et al. Quantitative evaluation of heartbeat

Optimization

In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, ART induces a distinct pattern of

interval time series using Poincaré analysis reveals

heart rate response during stimulation on-time, which can be

distinct patterns of heart rate dynamics during cycles of

revealed using Poincaré analysis

vagus nerve stimulationin patients with heart failure. J

Electrocardiol 2017

Beaumont E, et al. Cervical vagus nerve stimulation

Safety

ART acutely elevates neuronal activity in the medial nucleus of

augments spontaneous discharge in second- and higher-

Mechanisms

the solitary tract, suggesting that centrally-mediated afferent

order sensory neurons in the rat nucleus of the solitary

mechanisms may be responsible for therapy efficacy

tract. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol 2017

Carlson GM, et al. Novel Method to Assess Intrinsic Heart

Optimization

In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, an analysis of intrinsic heart rate

Rate Recovery in Ambulatory ECG Recordings Tracks

Mechanisms

recovery demonstrated that chronic ART is associated with

Cardioprotective Effects of ChronicAutonomic Regulation

Differentiation

cardioprotective improvement in heart rate dynamics

Therapy in Patients Enrolled in ANTHEM-HF Study. Ann

Noninvasive Electrocardiol 2017

28

Publications

Citation (abbreviated)

Topic

Message

Ardell JL, et al. Defining the neural fulcrum for chronic

Optimization

Integrated neurophysiological response to VNS revealed optimal

vagus nerve stimulation: implications for integrated

Mechanisms

intensity level where functional effects of afferent and efferent

cardiac control. J Physiol. 2017

Differentiation

signals are balanced

Hanna P, et al. Cardiac neuroanatomy - Imaging nerves to

Mechanisms

Special imaging techniques reveal anatomic detail specificto the

define functional control. Auton Neurosci 2017

functional effects of nerves involved in cardiovascular regulation

Beaumont E, et al. Vagus nerve stimulation mitigates

Safety

Chronic ART prevents remodeling of the intrinsic cardiacnervous

intrinsic cardiac neuronal remodeling and cardiac

Efficacy

system and cardiac myocytes that occur in response to chronic

hypertrophy induced by chronic pressure overload in

Mechanisms

hypertension

guinea pig. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol 2016

Nearing BD, et al. Acute autonomic engagement assessed

Optimization

In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, ART induces an acute heart rate

by heart rate dynamics during vagus nerve stimulation in

Mechanisms

response that can be measured, and that demonstrates

patients with heart failure in the ANTHEM-HF trial. J

Differentiation

autonomic engagement

Cardiovasc Electrophysiol 2016

Lee SW, et al. Chronic cyclic vagus nerve stimulation has

Safety

Chronic ART reduces ventricular arrhythmia susceptibility in

beneficial electrophysiological effects on healthy hearts in

Efficacy

normal animals, demonstrating that therapeutic benefits do not

the absence of autonomicimbalance. Physiol Rep 2016

Mechanisms

require pre-existing autonomic imbalance

29

Publications

Citation (abbreviated)

Topic

Message

Premchand RK, et al. Extended follow-up of patients with

Safety

The ANTHEM-HF pilot study demonstrated that chronic ART is

heart failure receiving autonomic regulation therapy in the

Efficacy

safe and feasible, and is associated with a significant

ANTHEM-HF study. J Card Fail 2016

Reliability

improvement in cardiac function and reduction in heart failure

Mechanisms

symptoms at 12 months

Libbus I, et al. Autonomic regulation therapy suppresses

Mechanisms

In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, chronic ART reduces T-wave

quantitative T-wave alternans and improves baroreflex

alternans, a measure of cardiac arrhythmia vulnerability, and

sensitivity in heart failure patients enrolled in the

improves baroreflex sensitivity in heart failure patients

ANTHEM-HF study. Heart Rhythm 2016

Shivkumar K, et al. Cardiac autonomic control in health

Mechanisms

Autonomic control of cardiovascular function is complex;

and disease. J Physiol 2016

autonomic dysregulationis associatedwith expression of

maladaptive phenotypes and disease progression

Beaumont E, et al. Vagus nerve stimulation mitigates

Mechanisms

Chronic ART prevents remodeling of the intrinsic cardiacnervous

intrinsic cardiac neuronal and adverse myocyte

system and cardiac myocytes that occur following a myocardial

remodeling postmyocardialinfarction. Am J Physiol Heart

infarction

Circ Physiol 2015

Ardell JL, et al. Central-peripheral neural network

Optimization

Optimal patterns of VNS are derived from integrated

interactions evoked by vagus nerve stimulation: functional

Mechanisms

neurophysiology of nested reflex arcs acting in the neurocardiac

consequences on control of cardiac function. Am J Physiol

axis

Heart Circ Physiol 2015

30

Publications

Citation (abbreviated)

Topic

Message

Buckley U, et al. Autonomic RegulationTherapy in Heart

Mechanisms

Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) is enabled by specific forms

Failure. Heart Fail Rep 2015

Optimization

of neuromodulation involving central and peripheral elements of

the autonomic nervous system

Ardell JL, et al. Neurocardiology: Structure-based Function.

Mechanisms

The heart and brain are inextricably linked by neural signaling

Compr Physiol 2016

pathways that are organized in specific ways

Ardell JL, et al. Translational neurocardiology: preclinical

Mechanisms

Multiple preclinical models have been used to improve

models and cardioneural integrative aspects. J Physiol

Optimization

knowledge of neurocardiolog. Autonomic nervous system

2016

function is based on nested-hierarchy of reflex arcs; an

integrated neurophysiological approach is critically important

Annoni EM, et al. Intermittent electrical stimulation of the

Optimization

Chronic ART is associated with improvement in blood pressure

right cervical vagus nerve in salt-sensitive hypertensive

Mechanisms

and reduction in cardiac arrhythmias in hypertensive rats

rats: effects on blood pressure, arrhythmias and

ventricular electrophysiology. Physiol Rep 2015

Premchand RK, et al. Autonomic regulationtherapy via left

Safety

The ANTHEM-HF pilot study demonstrated that chronic ART is

or right cervical vagus nerve stimulation in patients with

Feasibility

safe and feasible, and is associated with a significant

chronic heart failure: Results of the ANTHEM-HF trial. J

Efficacy

improvement in cardiac function and reduction in heart failure

Card Fail 2014

Reliability

symptoms at 6 months

31

Publications

Citation (abbreviated)

Topic

Message

Buckley U, et al. Autonomic RegulationTherapy in Heart

Mechanisms

Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) is enabled by specific forms

Failure. Heart Fail Rep 2015

Optimization

of neuromodulation involving central and peripheral elements of

the autonomic nervous system

Shinlapawittayatorn K, et al. Vagus nerve stimulation

Safety

Acute ART provides significant cardioprotective effects during

initiated late during ischemia, but not reperfusion, exerts

Mechanisms

coronary artery occlusion, but not during reperfusion, suggesting

cardioprotection via amelioration of cardiac mitochondrial

the importance of therapy initiation timing.

dysfunction. Heart Rhythm 2014

Kember G, et al. Vagal nerve stimulation therapy: what is

Mechanisms

The vagal axon is just a biological conductor of signal; the critical

being stimulated? Plos One 2014

structures in which neuromodulation is occurring are located

centrally (brainstem) and peripherally (intrinsic cardiacnervous

system ganglia)

DiCarlo LA, et al. Autonomic regulation therapy for the

Pilot Study design

The ANTHEM-HF pilot study was designed to evaluate the safety

improvement of left ventricular functionand heart failure

and feasibility of ART in patients with heart failure with reduced

symptoms: The ANTHEM-HF Study. J Card Fail 2013

ejection fraction

Shinlapawittayatorn K, et al. Low-amplitude, left vagus

Safety

Acute ART provides significant protective effects following an

nerve stimulation significantly attenuates ventricular

Mechanisms

acute myocardial infarction, significantly reducing infarct size,

dysfunction and infarct size through preventionof

improving ventricular function, and decreasing ventricular

mitochondrial dysfunction during acute ischemia-

fibrillation episodes

reperfusion injury. Heart Rhythm 2013

32

Disclaimer

Livanova plc published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
