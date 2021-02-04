LivaNova : Education Series Presentation 02/04/2021 | 01:55pm EST Send by mail :

LivaNova Education Series: Therapy for Heart Failure "ART for the Heart" Intended for Investor Use Only - Not Intended for Use by Patients or HCPs Safe Harbor Certain statements in this presentation, other than purely historical information, are "forward -looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, LivaNova's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "foresee" or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LivaNova and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward -looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including the risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or settlement of litigation, as well as those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by LivaNova. All information in this presentation is as of the date of its release. The Company does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward -looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. In this presentation, "LivaNova," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to LivaNova PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries. Positioning LivaNova to Realize its Full Value Consistently deliver growth, pipeline and profitability C ore Growth Focus on portfolio optimization to support leadership positions in underserved markets Expand and enhance commercial initiatives for U.S. Epilepsy Forecast at least 30% ACS growth in 2020 and at least 20% in 2021 Pipeline Execution Multiple existing and pipeline initiatives to accelerate growth Achieve key study milestones in RECOVER and ANTHEM HFrEF Continued progress on next generation Heart-Lung Machine Operational Excellence Drive margin expansion Expand Operating margin through cost discipline Drive improvement in free cash flow generation

Forecast at least 30% ACS growth in 2020 and at least 20% in 2021 Pipeline Execution Multiple existing and pipeline initiatives to accelerate growth Achieve key study milestones in RECOVER and ANTHEM HFrEF

Continued progress on next generation Heart-Lung Machine Operational Excellence Drive margin expansion Expand Operating margin through cost discipline

Drive improvement in free cash flow generation Autonomic Regulation Therapy for Heart Failure "ART for the Heart" Bruce H. KenKnight, PhD Vice President, New Ventures - HF Program Marvin Konstam, MD - Clinical Perspective Tufts Medical Center Intended for Investor Use Only - Not Intended for Use by Patients or HCPs Agenda Program Unmet in HF - growth opportunity

Therapy and product development approach

Therapy fundamentals

Partnership with FDA and CMS

Addressable market Clinical Perspective Progression of HF

Neuromodulation mechanisms

Prior clinical evidence

Pivotal Study design and implications

Summary

Discussion 5 Neuromodulation for HF Provides Substantial Strategic Growth Opportunity for LivaNova HF is a progressive syndrome characterized by compromised cardiovascular function, including heart pump function and blood flow

Common symptoms include progressive fatigue, intolerance to physical activity, and fluid retention

Progression of HF severity is linked to abnormal autonomic nervous system (unconscious) function

Symptoms  Hospitalizations  Death

Neural modulation may improve neural regulation of cardiovascular function and thereby reduce symptoms, hospitalizations and improve quality of life and survival in patients with chronic HF 6 Focused on a Systematic Approach to our ART Program VITARIA ® System delivers A utonomic

R egulation T herapy (ART) via vagus nerve stimulation

System delivers utonomic egulation herapy (ART) via vagus nerve stimulation Supporting evidence 1-3 and strong collaboration with FDA led to design 4 and approval of ANTHEM Pivotal Study with FDA's

Breakthrough Technology designation

evidence and strong collaboration with FDA led to design and approval of ANTHEM Pivotal Study with FDA's Breakthrough Technology CMS's MCIT Rule provides immediate national coverage for VITARIA when authorized by FDA

Multi-national, adaptive, randomized, controlled clinical trial underway

adaptive, randomized, controlled clinical trial underway Good progress with enrollment and randomization Regaining momentum post-COVID

Breakthrough Technology  designation 7 Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) How it works .... ... .... ▪ Electrical stimulation of vagus nerve with .. ... .......... ...... . .......... ...... . . specific intensity and temporal pattern results in beneficial alteration of post- ganglionic signaling Neuromodulation targets are understood

Central & Peripheral Ganglionic and Post-ganglionic

ELECTRODE VNS  afferent • • •  efferent  Optimal Dose Activation (cholinergic) & Inhibition (adrenergic) of muscarinic (M 2 ) myocyte receptor systems

Unique Approach: ART Dose is optimized in each patient by measuring real-time heart rate dynamics during ON-time compared to OFF- time 1 Libbus I, et al J Electrocardiol 2017 Ardell JL, et al. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol 2015 Ardell JL, et al. J Physiol. 2017 Intensity  afferent & efferent

afferent Titration Period (time) ANTHEM Pivotal Study designed to accelerate evidence generation and FDA approval by bridging pre/post market Extensive pre-clinical research enabled new understanding of ART based on key fundamentals1 anatomy • physiology • biophysics • engineering Initial clinical research yielded strong results2,3 safety • efficacy • patient selection • titration • therapy dosing • durability of outcomes Partnership with FDA resulted in:

" Breakthrough Technology " designation Novel study design including: Adaptive sample size driven by pre- specified interim analyses Endpoints accepted by HF specialists may result in rapid adoption of ART Pre- to Post-Market transition

Pre-Market Clinical Post-Market Clinical 1. Ardell JL et al. J Physiol 2017;595.22:6887-6903 3. Sharma K. et al. International J Cardiol 2020; 323:175-78 9 2. Premchand RK et al. J Card Fail 2016;22(8):639-42 Recent CMS Rule Automatically Provides National Coverage for VITARIA Upon PMA Approval Final Rule issued Jan 12, 2021

Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT), for FDA-designated breakthrough medical devices

(MCIT), for FDA-designated breakthrough medical devices Provides immediate national Medicare coverage upon FDA authorization for breakthrough devices for a period of 4 years (includes LivaNova VITARIA System)

This new coverage pathway will offer beneficiaries nation-wide, predictable access to new, breakthrough devices to help improve their health outcomes https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-unleashes-innovation-ensure-our-nations-seniors-have-access-latest-advancements10 VITARIA® for HFrEF - Addressable Market in US U.S. Prevalence of Heart Failure (HF) with Reduced Ejection Fraction (EF)1,2,3 ~3.3MM Class II and III HF Patients4 ~2.3MM Class II and III HF Patients with EF <35% and QRS <120ms5 ~1.1MM Eligible HF Patients w/o severe comorbidities6 ~300k Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics.Underlying Cause of Death, 1999-2017. Accessed January 7, 2019. Benjamin EJ, Muntner P, Alonso A, Bittencourt MS, Callaway CW, Carson AP, et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics-2019 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2019;139(10):e56-528. Jackson et al, Circ Heart Fail. 2018 National Burden of HF Events in US. Zhang et al. BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making 2018, 18(Suppl 2):48 Discovering and Identifying NYHA classificationfrom HER. Savarese et al, JACC, Heart Failure, Vol 7, No4, 2019, Ejection fraction change in heart failure. Bruch et al, Europace (2007) 9, 681-686, Prevalence and prognostic impact of co-morbidities in heart failure patients. HF Program Provides Growth Opportunity for LivaNova Improving patient outcomes is #1 priority for LivaNova

Market potential is large; prevalence and incidence pools continue to grow

HF patients are receptive to implantable device technologies with compelling evidence of clinical benefit

LivaNova is the world's leader in VNS technology and clinical experience

ANTHEM Pivotal Study is based on the best, contemporary understanding of integrated neurophysiology and adaptive trial design methods

Success in HF market has potential to transform LivaNova Clinical Perspectives Dr. Marvin Konstam Prognosis for HF Patients Remains Poor Despite Drug Therapy HF progresses despite usual and customary care with Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT) 1 Chronic heart failure is associated with and aggravated by autonomic dysregulation 2 ART 1. Yancy CW et al. ACC-AHA-HFSA Guidelines J Card Fail 2017 2. Eckber g DL, Dr abinsky M, Br aunwald E. Defective car diac par asympathetic 14 contr ol in patients w ith heart disease. N En gl J M ed 1971;285:877-883 HF is a Progressive Condition1 Myocardial Cell Death (apotosis) HF Symptom Progression • ART delivered by VITARIA Frequent HF Hospitalizations Cardiac Insult (e.g. MI) Heart (LV) Structural Changes (remodeling) Autonomic Dysregulation1 Sympathetic Overdrive

Parasympathetic Withdrawal HF Symptom Expression Impaired Heart Pump Function 1. Yancy CW et al. ACC-AHA-HFSA Guidelines J Card Fail 2017 2. Eckber g DL, Dr abinsky M, Br aunwald E. Defective car diac par asympathetic 15 contr ol in patients w ith heart disease. N En gl J M ed 1971;285:877-883 Adverse Effects of Autonomic Dysregulation Adverse Effect Reference Tachycardia Exp Physiol 2010;95:919-25;Circ Heart Fail 2009;2;692-99 Supraventricular and ventricular tachyarrhythmias Circulation 2005;112:164-70;IEEE Eng Med Biol 2005;7:7072-75 Reduced coronary flow Cardiovasc Res 2001;49:27-37 Increased oxidative stress Cardiovasc Res 2008;77:713-21 Endothelial dysfunction Hypertension 2016;68:1004-10 Reduced sympathetic responsiveness Circ Heart Fail 2009;2:692-9 Renin-angiotensin system activation Clin Auton Res 2019;29:231-43 Direct myocardial injury J Am Coll Cardiol 2019;73:1189-1206 Adverse myocardial remodeling and fibrosis Am J Physiol Heart Circ 2007;293: H2254-61 Apoptotic gene expression Eur J Heart Fail 2007;6:114; Circ Heart Fail 2009;2;692-99 Immune system activation and inflammation J Clin Invest 2007;117:289-96;Nature 2002;420:853-59 16 Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) Central (afferent) Autonomic Regulation Central (afferent) Therapy Integrated Reflex Control ↑ Parasympathetic (muscarinic) Peripheral (efferent) ↓ Sympathetic (adrenergic) Peripheral (efferent) ART • CV REGULATION • MYOCYTE RECEPTOR SYSTEMS • CELLULAR METABOLISM • GENE EXPRESSION • ORGAN FUNCTION • SYMPTOM REDUCTION & SURVIVAL BENEFIT Cardiovasc Res 2001;49:27-37 Circ 2004;109:120-124 Eur J Heart Fail 2007;6:114 Cardiovasc Res 2008;77:713-21 17 Br J Pharmacol 1988;95:830-34 J Card Fail 2010;16:689-99 Cardiovasc Res 1983;17:50-60 J Mol Cell Cardiol 2010;49:234-44 J Physiol 2009;587:3045-54 Circ Heart Fail 2009;2:692-99Circ 2005;112:164-70 Nature 2002;420:853-59 ANTHEM Pilot Study Results Concordance among data is encouraging 1,2,3 Baseline 12 Months p-value Proof of Feasibility LVEF (%) 33.2 ± 7.4 39.5 ± 10.4 <0.0005 Better LV Function NYHA Class 0/26/20/0 32/14/0/0 <0.0005 Improved Symptoms (I/II/III/IV) Quality of Life 39 ± 12 18 ± 9 <0.0005 Improved Symptoms (MLHFQ Score) HRV (SDNN, ms) 95 ± 29 109 ± 40 <0.01 Decreased Sympathetic Drive 6 min walk (m) 288 ± 64 352 ± 62 <0.0005 Improved Function 1. Premchand RK et al. J Card Fail 2016;22:639-42 18 2. Sharma K et al. Int J Cardiol 2021;323:175-78 3. Baseline and 12 Months n=46 ANTHEM Pilot - Extended Follow-up Study Therapy effects appear durable Baseline 12 Months 24 Months 30 Months 42 Months p-value 0-42M LVEF (%) 35.0 ± 6.9 42.6 ± 10.4 41.7 ± 10.0 44.8 ± 12.0 40.8 ± 12.5 0.005 LVESV (mL) 92.8 ± 31.3 77.6 ± 35.7 81.6 ± 35.6 82.4 ± 47.2 92.7 ± 51.2 NS LVESD (mm) 48 ± 7.9 46 ± 7.0 47 ± 7.5 47 ± 10 46 ± 12 NS NYHA Class (I/II/III/IV) 0/19/14/0 23/10/0/0 21/11/1/0 20/12/1/0 20/12/1/0 <0.0001 6MWD (m) 297 ± 62 354 ± 58 359 ± 47 367 ± 40 389 ± 70 <0.0001 MLHFQ score 38 ± 12 17 ± 9 21 ± 11 17 ± 9 10 ± 12 <0.0001 HRV (SDNN, ms) 96 ± 27 107 ± 32 112 ± 44 110 ± 30 107 ± 28 <0.025 Holter HR (bpm) 74 ± 10 75 ± 9 77 ± 10 76 ± 9 78 ± 11 NS 1. Sharma K et al. Int J Cardiol 2021;323:175-78. n=33 in at all time points 19 ANTHEM Pivotal Study Designed to Align with FDA's "Breakthrough Devices Program" Breakthrough Devices Program 1 improves FDA process for rapid evaluation and approval of major unmet medical needs involving debilitating diseases or conditions to protect and promote public health. ▪ LivaNova VITARIA System officially designated Breakthrough Devices Program Benefits include: Interactive high-priority relationship with FDA regarding all discussions, IDE applications and marketing submissions

high-priority relationship with FDA regarding all discussions, IDE applications and marketing submissions ANTHEM Pivotal Study designed in collaboration with FDA and is based on best information regarding statistically-rigorous sample size adaptations, patient selection, and optimized therapy delivery 1. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/how-study-and-market-your-device/breakthrough-devices-program 20 Breakthrough device program is currently under customary review by the incoming Presidential Administration ANTHEM Pivotal Study Design Adaptive, multi-national,open-label, randomized, controlled Enrollment Screening Baseline Randomization 2:1 30 d Control Group: Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy Therapy Group: Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy + ART Titration Period VITARIA … Implant 1 3 6 9 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 + Follow-up Visit Schedule (months) Key Inclusion Criteria ; selects for symptomatic patients likely to have outcome events

; selects for symptomatic patients likely to have outcome events stable GDMT for ≥4 weeks, symptomatic NYHA class III or class II if hospitalized for HF within the previous 12 months LVEF ≤ 35%, LVEDD <8.0 cm NT-proBNP ≥800 pg/mL and 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) of 150 to 450 meters, limited by HF symptoms

Key Characteristics

Adaptive sample size selection based on pre-specified assessment of adjudicated Primary Events Primary Outcome: time-first-event, HF Hosp or CV death Novel design utilizes embedded study to provide data for both pre-market and post-market regulatory submissions improved symptoms and function (PMA), and reduction of morbidity and mortality (PMA Supplement)

1. Konstam MA et al. ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study Design. Circulation: Heart Failure. 2019 21 ANTHEM Pivotal Study Design FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program provides expedited pathway ▪ Bayesian, adaptive design determines most appropriate sample size selection ▪ Stratification for: ▪ Region ▪ 6-min walk ▪ ±Heart Transplant Site ▪ ±ICD/CRT recipient ▪ Interim Analyses of embedded trial provides PMA pathway for improved symptoms and function ▪ Early stopping for expected Success or Futility Konstam MA, et al., The ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study Design. ART = Autonomic Regulation Therapy; GDMT = Guideline-directed Medical Therapy (drugs) CVD = Cardiovascular death; HFH = HF hospitalization; LVEF = LV ejection fraction; 22 Circ Heart Fail 2019 6MWD = 6 min walk distance; KCCQ = Kansas City Cardiovascular Questionnaire (QoL) Summary - Clinical Perspectives Therapeutic target has strong scientific basis

Patients with chronic HF need adjunctive treatment options

ANTHEM Pivotal informed by results of previous trials

Study committee members have reviewed and validated the therapeutic approach and study design Site Investigators and staff are committed to trial execution LivaNova has strong, experienced Team executing the trial

Strong clinical outcomes data will be used to support PMA

statistically significant and clinically meaningful changes

Strong clinical outcomes will facilitate:

inclusion of ART indication in published HF management Guidelines, and promote adoption of ART by HF Specialists

23 Discussion Appendix Publications Citation (abbreviated) Topic Message Hadaya J, Ardell JL. Autonomic Modulation for Review Dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system is implicated in Cardiovascular Disease. Frontiers in Physiology Dec 2020 pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease. Neuromodulation has emerged as treatment approach to attenuate disease progression Anand IS, et al. Baseline NT-proBNP and Responsiveness Differentiation The VITARIA stimulation leadhas demonstrated excellent long-term to Vagus Nerve Stimulation in Patients with Heart Failure performance, with a low rate of complications and failures and Reduced Ejection Fraction. Int J Cardiol Heart Vasc 2020 Anand IS, et al. Long-Term Lead Performance for Vagus Differentiation The VITARIA stimulation leadhas demonstrated excellent long-term Nerve Stimulation: Low Rate of Complicationsand performance, with a low rate of complications and failures Failures. NeuroRegulation 2020 Anand IS, et al. Comparison of Symptomatic and Differentiation Compared to contemporary studies of ART in heart failure patients, Functional Responses to Vagus Nerve Stimulationin the ANTHEM-HF pilot study demonstrates effective autonomic ANTHEM-HF,INOVATE-HF, and NECTAR-HF.ESC Heart Fail engagement resulting in significantly greater improvement in cardiac 2020 function and heart failure symptoms Anand IS, et al. Neuromodulation for Drug-Refractory Differentiation There are significant differencesbetween delivery of ART in heart Epilepsy and Chronic Heart Failure: Targets, Delivery, failure patients and therapy delivery of VNS in epilepsy patients, and Composition, and Titration. Int J Neurol Neurother 2019 ART has been tailored to heart failure patients 26 Publications Citation (abbreviated) Topic Message Konstam MA, et al. Impact of Autonomic Regulation Pivotal Study Design The ANTHEM-HFrEF pivotal study is a randomized, controlled, Therapy in Patients with Heart Failure: The ANTHEM-HFrEF based on FDA's adaptive study of up to 1000 heart failure patients, designed to Pivotal Study Design. Circ Heart Fail 2019 Breakthrough Device evaluate the safety and efficacy of ART in patients with heart Program failure with reduced ejection fraction Premchand RK, et al. Background Pharmacological Differentiation The background pharmacologicaltherapy that patients received Therapy in the ANTHEM-HF Pilot Study: Comparison to in the ANTHEM-HF pilot study is similar to the pharmacological Contemporary Trials of Novel Heart Failure Therapies. ESC therapy received by heart failure patients in other contemporary Heart Fail 2019 trials Annoni EM, et al. Chronic low-level vagus nerve Safety In rats with chronic hypertension, chronic ART results in a stimulation improves long-term survival in salt-sensitive Mechanisms significant improvement in long-term survival hypertensive rats. Front Physiol 2019 Libbus I, et al. Electrical interaction between implantable Safety There is no risk of device interactionbetween an ART device and vagus nerve stimulationdevice and implantable cardiac Reliability a concurrently implanted cardiac rhythm management device rhythm management device. Conf Proc IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc 2018 Lee SW, et al. Stochastic vagus nerve stimulation affects Optimization ART delivery with novel stimulation parameters showsthat heart acute heart rate dynamics in rats. PLoS One 2018 rate and heart rate variability responses can be finely modulated 27 Publications Citation (abbreviated) Topic Message DiCarlo LA, et al. Autonomic regulation therapy to enhance Study design The ANTHEM-HF pilot study was designed to evaluate the safety myocardial functionin heart failure patients: the ANTHEM- and feasibility of ART in patients with heart failure with preserved HFpEF study. ESC Heart Fail 2018 ejection fraction Libbus I, et al. Quantitative evaluation of heartbeat Optimization In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, ART induces a distinct pattern of interval time series using Poincaré analysis reveals heart rate response during stimulation on-time, which can be distinct patterns of heart rate dynamics during cycles of revealed using Poincaré analysis vagus nerve stimulationin patients with heart failure. J Electrocardiol 2017 Beaumont E, et al. Cervical vagus nerve stimulation Safety ART acutely elevates neuronal activity in the medial nucleus of augments spontaneous discharge in second- and higher- Mechanisms the solitary tract, suggesting that centrally-mediated afferent order sensory neurons in the rat nucleus of the solitary mechanisms may be responsible for therapy efficacy tract. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol 2017 Carlson GM, et al. Novel Method to Assess Intrinsic Heart Optimization In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, an analysis of intrinsic heart rate Rate Recovery in Ambulatory ECG Recordings Tracks Mechanisms recovery demonstrated that chronic ART is associated with Cardioprotective Effects of ChronicAutonomic Regulation Differentiation cardioprotective improvement in heart rate dynamics Therapy in Patients Enrolled in ANTHEM-HF Study. Ann Noninvasive Electrocardiol 2017 28 Publications Citation (abbreviated) Topic Message Ardell JL, et al. Defining the neural fulcrum for chronic Optimization Integrated neurophysiological response to VNS revealed optimal vagus nerve stimulation: implications for integrated Mechanisms intensity level where functional effects of afferent and efferent cardiac control. J Physiol. 2017 Differentiation signals are balanced Hanna P, et al. Cardiac neuroanatomy - Imaging nerves to Mechanisms Special imaging techniques reveal anatomic detail specificto the define functional control. Auton Neurosci 2017 functional effects of nerves involved in cardiovascular regulation Beaumont E, et al. Vagus nerve stimulation mitigates Safety Chronic ART prevents remodeling of the intrinsic cardiacnervous intrinsic cardiac neuronal remodeling and cardiac Efficacy system and cardiac myocytes that occur in response to chronic hypertrophy induced by chronic pressure overload in Mechanisms hypertension guinea pig. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol 2016 Nearing BD, et al. Acute autonomic engagement assessed Optimization In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, ART induces an acute heart rate by heart rate dynamics during vagus nerve stimulation in Mechanisms response that can be measured, and that demonstrates patients with heart failure in the ANTHEM-HF trial. J Differentiation autonomic engagement Cardiovasc Electrophysiol 2016 Lee SW, et al. Chronic cyclic vagus nerve stimulation has Safety Chronic ART reduces ventricular arrhythmia susceptibility in beneficial electrophysiological effects on healthy hearts in Efficacy normal animals, demonstrating that therapeutic benefits do not the absence of autonomicimbalance. Physiol Rep 2016 Mechanisms require pre-existing autonomic imbalance 29 Publications Citation (abbreviated) Topic Message Premchand RK, et al. Extended follow-up of patients with Safety The ANTHEM-HF pilot study demonstrated that chronic ART is heart failure receiving autonomic regulation therapy in the Efficacy safe and feasible, and is associated with a significant ANTHEM-HF study. J Card Fail 2016 Reliability improvement in cardiac function and reduction in heart failure Mechanisms symptoms at 12 months Libbus I, et al. Autonomic regulation therapy suppresses Mechanisms In the ANTHEM-HF pilot study, chronic ART reduces T-wave quantitative T-wave alternans and improves baroreflex alternans, a measure of cardiac arrhythmia vulnerability, and sensitivity in heart failure patients enrolled in the improves baroreflex sensitivity in heart failure patients ANTHEM-HF study. Heart Rhythm 2016 Shivkumar K, et al. Cardiac autonomic control in health Mechanisms Autonomic control of cardiovascular function is complex; and disease. J Physiol 2016 autonomic dysregulationis associatedwith expression of maladaptive phenotypes and disease progression Beaumont E, et al. Vagus nerve stimulation mitigates Mechanisms Chronic ART prevents remodeling of the intrinsic cardiacnervous intrinsic cardiac neuronal and adverse myocyte system and cardiac myocytes that occur following a myocardial remodeling postmyocardialinfarction. Am J Physiol Heart infarction Circ Physiol 2015 Ardell JL, et al. Central-peripheral neural network Optimization Optimal patterns of VNS are derived from integrated interactions evoked by vagus nerve stimulation: functional Mechanisms neurophysiology of nested reflex arcs acting in the neurocardiac consequences on control of cardiac function. Am J Physiol axis Heart Circ Physiol 2015 30 Publications Citation (abbreviated) Topic Message Buckley U, et al. Autonomic RegulationTherapy in Heart Mechanisms Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) is enabled by specific forms Failure. Heart Fail Rep 2015 Optimization of neuromodulation involving central and peripheral elements of the autonomic nervous system Ardell JL, et al. Neurocardiology: Structure-based Function. Mechanisms The heart and brain are inextricably linked by neural signaling Compr Physiol 2016 pathways that are organized in specific ways Ardell JL, et al. Translational neurocardiology: preclinical Mechanisms Multiple preclinical models have been used to improve models and cardioneural integrative aspects. J Physiol Optimization knowledge of neurocardiolog. Autonomic nervous system 2016 function is based on nested-hierarchy of reflex arcs; an integrated neurophysiological approach is critically important Annoni EM, et al. Intermittent electrical stimulation of the Optimization Chronic ART is associated with improvement in blood pressure right cervical vagus nerve in salt-sensitive hypertensive Mechanisms and reduction in cardiac arrhythmias in hypertensive rats rats: effects on blood pressure, arrhythmias and ventricular electrophysiology. Physiol Rep 2015 Premchand RK, et al. Autonomic regulationtherapy via left Safety The ANTHEM-HF pilot study demonstrated that chronic ART is or right cervical vagus nerve stimulation in patients with Feasibility safe and feasible, and is associated with a significant chronic heart failure: Results of the ANTHEM-HF trial. J Efficacy improvement in cardiac function and reduction in heart failure Card Fail 2014 Reliability symptoms at 6 months 31 Publications Citation (abbreviated) Topic Message Buckley U, et al. Autonomic RegulationTherapy in Heart Mechanisms Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) is enabled by specific forms Failure. Heart Fail Rep 2015 Optimization of neuromodulation involving central and peripheral elements of the autonomic nervous system Shinlapawittayatorn K, et al. Vagus nerve stimulation Safety Acute ART provides significant cardioprotective effects during initiated late during ischemia, but not reperfusion, exerts Mechanisms coronary artery occlusion, but not during reperfusion, suggesting cardioprotection via amelioration of cardiac mitochondrial the importance of therapy initiation timing. dysfunction. Heart Rhythm 2014 Kember G, et al. Vagal nerve stimulation therapy: what is Mechanisms The vagal axon is just a biological conductor of signal; the critical being stimulated? Plos One 2014 structures in which neuromodulation is occurring are located centrally (brainstem) and peripherally (intrinsic cardiacnervous system ganglia) DiCarlo LA, et al. Autonomic regulation therapy for the Pilot Study design The ANTHEM-HF pilot study was designed to evaluate the safety improvement of left ventricular functionand heart failure and feasibility of ART in patients with heart failure with reduced symptoms: The ANTHEM-HF Study. J Card Fail 2013 ejection fraction Shinlapawittayatorn K, et al. Low-amplitude, left vagus Safety Acute ART provides significant protective effects following an nerve stimulation significantly attenuates ventricular Mechanisms acute myocardial infarction, significantly reducing infarct size, dysfunction and infarct size through preventionof improving ventricular function, and decreasing ventricular mitochondrial dysfunction during acute ischemia- fibrillation episodes reperfusion injury. Heart Rhythm 2013 32 Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document Permalink Disclaimer Livanova plc published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:54:07 UTC.

