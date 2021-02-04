LivaNova : Education Series Presentation

Intended for Investor Use Only - Not Intended for Use by Patients or HCPs
Positioning LivaNova to Realize its Full Value
Consistently deliver growth, pipeline and profitability
C ore Growth
Focus on portfolio optimization to support leadership positions in underserved markets
Expand and enhance commercial initiatives for U.S. Epilepsy
Forecast at least 30% ACS growth in 2020 and at least 20% in 2021
Pipeline Execution
Multiple existing and pipeline initiatives to accelerate growth
Achieve key study milestones in RECOVER and ANTHEM HFrEF
Continued progress on next generation Heart-Lung Machine
Operational Excellence
Drive margin expansion
Expand Operating margin through cost discipline
Drive improvement in free cash flow generation
Autonomic Regulation Therapy for Heart Failure
"ART for the Heart"
Bruce H. KenKnight, PhD
Vice President, New Ventures - HF Program
Marvin Konstam, MD - Clinical Perspective Tufts Medical Center
Agenda
Program
Unmet in HF - growth opportunity
Therapy and product development approach
Therapy fundamentals
Partnership with FDA and CMS
Addressable market
Clinical Perspective
Progression of HF
Neuromodulation mechanisms
Prior clinical evidence
Pivotal Study design and implications
Summary
Discussion
Neuromodulation for HF Provides Substantial Strategic Growth Opportunity for LivaNova
HF is a progressive syndrome characterized by compromised cardiovascular function, including heart pump function and blood flow
Common symptoms include progressive fatigue, intolerance to physical activity, and fluid retention
Progression of HF severity is linked to abnormal autonomic nervous system (unconscious) function
SymptomsHospitalizations Death
Neural modulation may improve neural regulation of cardiovascular function and thereby reduce symptoms, hospitalizations and improve quality of life and survival in patients with chronic HF
Focused on a Systematic Approach to our ART Program
VITARIA® System delivers Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) via vagus nerve stimulation
Supporting evidence1-3 and strong collaboration with FDA led to design4 and approval of ANTHEM Pivotal Study with FDA's
Breakthrough Technology designation
CMS's MCIT Rule provides immediate national coverage for VITARIA when authorized by FDA
U.S. Prevalence of Heart Failure (HF) with Reduced Ejection Fraction (EF)1,2,3
~3.3MM
Class II and III HF Patients4
~2.3MM
Class II and III HF Patients with EF
<35% and QRS <120ms5
~1.1MM
Eligible HF Patients w/o severe comorbidities6
~300k
HF Program Provides Growth Opportunity for LivaNova
Improving patient outcomes is#1 priority for LivaNova
Market potential is large; prevalence and incidence pools continue to grow
HF patients are receptive to implantable device technologies with compelling evidence of clinical benefit
LivaNova is the world's leader in VNS technology and clinical experience
ANTHEM Pivotal Study is based on the best, contemporary understanding of integrated neurophysiology and adaptive trial design methods
Success in HF market has potential to transform LivaNova
Clinical Perspectives
Dr. Marvin Konstam
Prognosis for HF Patients Remains Poor Despite Drug Therapy
HF progresses despite usual and customary care with Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT)1
Chronic heart failure is associated with and aggravated by autonomic dysregulation2
ART
HF is a Progressive Condition1
Myocardial Cell Death (apotosis)
HF Symptom
Progression
•
ART delivered
by VITARIA
Frequent HF
Hospitalizations
Cardiac Insult (e.g. MI)
Heart (LV) Structural Changes (remodeling)
Autonomic Dysregulation1
Sympathetic Overdrive
Parasympathetic Withdrawal
HF Symptom
Expression
Impaired Heart Pump
Function
