LivaNova : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/22/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Khoury Roy

LivaNova PLC[ LIVN ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

08/05/2020

President, International

20 EASTBOURNE TERRACE

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

LONDON

X0

W26LG

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Ordinary Shares

08/05/2020

M

573

A

$0(1)

3,260

D

Ordinary Shares

08/05/2020

F

270(2)

D

$47.38

2,990

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative Security

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted

(3)

(4)

(4)

Ordinary

573

Stock

08/05/2020

M

573

$0

36,471

D

Shares

Units

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Reporting person had vested restricted stock units (RSUs) settled in ordinary shares of LivaNova PLC (the Company), GBP 1.00 par value.
  2. The referenced shares were withheld from distribution at the request of reporting person to satisfy tax liability.
  3. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one Ordinary Share of the Company, GBP 1.00 par value, in accordance with the terms of the LivaNova PLC 2015 Incentive Award Plan (the Plan) and the award agreement.
  4. Reporting person was granted RSUs to vest and forfeiture restrictions thereon to lapse on August 5, 2016, subject to continued service during the vesting period and the RSU Agreement.

Remarks:

/s/ Sarah K. Mohr, POA

08/07/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of (i) the General Counsel of LivaNova PLC, a public limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales (the "Company"), who is currently Keyna Skeffington and the Company's internal counsel who is currently Sarah K. Mohr, and their respective successors, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as a director or officer of the Company, Forms 3 and 4 (including amendments thereto) in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations thereunder and a Form ID, Uniform Application for Access Codes to File on EDGAR;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and executed any such Forms 3 or 4 or Form ID and timely file such forms (including amendments thereto) and application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The undersigned agrees that each such attorney-in-fact herein may rely entirely on information furnished orally or in writing by the undersigned to such attorney-in-fact. The undersigned also agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and each such attorney-in-fact against any losses, claims, damages or liabilities (or actions in these respects) that arise out of or are based upon any untrue statements or omission of necessary facts in the information provided by the undersigned to such attorney-in-fact for purposes of executing, acknowledging, delivering or filing Forms 3 or 4 (including amendments thereto) or Form ID and agrees to reimburse the Company and such attorney-in-fact for any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred in connection with investigating or defending against any such loss, claim, damage, liability or action.

This Power of Attorney supersedes any power of attorney previously executed by the undersigned regarding the purposes outlined in the first paragraph hereof, and the authority of the attorneys-in-fact named in any such power of attorney is hereby revoked.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3 or 4 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier (a) revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or (b) superseded by a new power of attorney regarding the purposes outlined the first paragraph hereof dated as of a later date.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 29th day of December 2019.

/s/ Roy Khoury Roy Khoury

Disclaimer

Livanova plc published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 10:00:16 UTC
