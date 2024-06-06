LivaNova PLC

20 Eastbourne Terrace

London W2 6LG, United Kingdom

Supplement to the Proxy Statement and Notice

for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

to be held Tuesday, June 11, 2024

On April 26, 2024, LivaNova PLC (the "Company") filed its definitive proxy statement and notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Proxy Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") to be held on June 11, 2024. Subsequent to that date, the Company determined that it had inadvertently omitted a required proposal to shareholders related to the frequency of future advisory votes regarding the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. This Supplement has been prepared to provide our shareholders with information regarding a new Proposal No. 12, a non-binding, advisory vote regarding the frequency with which the Company's shareholders shall have the advisory, non-bindingsay-on-pay vote on compensation paid to its named executive officers.

This Supplement is being furnished to our shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024, the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to attend the AGM. This Supplement supplements and amends the Proxy Statement, dated April 26, 2024, previously made available to our shareholders. This Supplement does not provide all of the information that is important to your decision at the AGM. Additional information is included in the Proxy Statement that was previously made available to our shareholders. We encourage you to carefully read this Supplement together with the Proxy Statement.

We urge shareholders of record to vote on Proposals 1 through 12 by following the methods described in the Proxy Statement. Please note that, if you vote again, it will revoke all proxies previously submitted. Accordingly, it is important to indicate your vote on each proposal.

If you are a shareholder of record and you execute and return a new proxy but do not give instructions, your proxy will be voted "FOR" all nominees set forth in Proposal 1, "FOR" Proposals 2-11 and "1 YEAR" for Proposal 12.

If you have already voted and do not take further action, your previously submitted proxy will be voted at the AGM with respect to Proposals 1-11 but will not be counted in determining the outcome of Proposal 12.

Except for the addition of Proposal No. 12, this Supplement does not modify, amend, supplement or otherwise affect any matter presented for consideration in the Proxy Statement.