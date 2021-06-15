Log in
LivaNova: Unlocking the DTD Opportunity

06/15/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
LivaNova Education Series:

Unlocking the Difficult-to-Treat Depression Opportunity

The Road to Recovery for Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Depression

Intended for Investor Use Only - Not Intended for Use by Patients or HCPs

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this presentation, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, LivaNova's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "foresee" or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LivaNova and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including the risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or litigation, as well as those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by LivaNova. All information in this presentation is as of the date of its release. The Company does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of the forward- looking statements in this presentation to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this presentation.

In this presentation, "LivaNova," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to LivaNova PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries.

2

Positioning LivaNova to Realize its Full Value

Consistently deliver growth, pipeline and profitability

Core Growth

Focus on portfolio optimization to support leadership positions in underserved markets

  • Expand the go-to-market initiative for U.S. Epilepsy
  • Forecast at least 20% ACS growth in 2021

Pipeline Execution

Multiple existing and pipeline initiatives to accelerate growth

  • Achieve key study milestones in RECOVER and ANTHEM HFrEF
  • Continued progress on next-generationheart-lung machine

Operational Excellence

Drive margin expansion

  • Expand operating margin through cost discipline
  • Drive improvement in free cash flow generation

3

The Unmet Need in Difficult-to-Treat Depression

Jonathan Walker

U.S. General Manager & Global VP, Difficult to Treat Depression

Depression is Common and Costly

>26 MILLION

people

are estimated to suffer with depression in

the United States, 7.1% of all adults 1

Depression is more common among

females (8.7%) than males (5.3%) 2

Depression is ranked by WHO as

the single largest contributor to global disability 3

Veteran suicides represent 22% of all suicide deaths in the US

An average of 20 Veterans die by suicide each day 4

1. MDD Prevalence: National survey of 36,309 US adults, the 12-month prevalence of major depressive disorder were 10.4%. Hasin DS et al, Epidemiology of Adult DSM-5 Major Depressive Disorder and Its Specifiers in

the United States. JAMA Psychiatry 2018;75(4):336-346.

2. https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression.shtml

3.

WHO Global Health Estimates (http://www.who.int/healthinfo/global_burden_disease)

5

4.

Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Suicide Prevention. Suicide Among Veterans and Other Americans, 2001-2014. 3 August 2016. https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/docs/2016suicidedatareport.pdf

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Livanova plc published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIVANOVA PLC
03:48pLIVANOVA : Unlocking the DTD Opportunity
PU
09:54aLIVANOVA  : Gets FDA Approval to Conduct Study on Sleep Apnea Treatment Device
MT
09:05aLIVANOVA  : Receives FDA Approval for Clinical Study to Evaluate the aura6000 Sy..
BU
06/10LIVANOVA PLC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial S..
AQ
06/02LIVANOVA  : Piper Sandler Adjusts LivaNova's Price Target to $98 from $99, Keeps..
MT
06/01LIVANOVA  : Updates Full-Year Sales Growth, Adjusted EPS Guidance After Initial ..
MT
06/01LIVANOVA  : Completes Initial Closing of Heart Valve Business to Gyrus Capital (..
PU
06/01LIVANOVA PLC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
06/01LIVANOVA  : Completes Initial Closing of Heart Valve Business to Gyrus Capital
BU
05/20INSIDER TRENDS : LivaNova Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, Sells ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 992 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -221x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 992 M 3 992 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart LIVANOVA PLC
Duration : Period :
LivaNova PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVANOVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 91,29 $
Last Close Price 81,71 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damien McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alex Shvartsburg Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Jeffrey Moore Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Dolci Head-Global Operations, R&D
Francesco Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVANOVA PLC23.41%3 992
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.90%196 303
MEDTRONIC PLC5.98%167 031
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.00%70 587
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.13.36%47 939
HOYA CORPORATION-1.68%47 159