    LIVN   GB00BYMT0J14

LIVANOVA PLC

(LIVN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/30 04:00:01 pm
80.16 USD   -1.94%
11/23LivaNova to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/15Health Care Stocks Sputter into Monday Close
MT
11/15Health Care Stocks Drifting Lower
MT
LivaNova to Present Scientific Data on VNS Therapy for Difficult-to-Treat Depression at 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference

12/01/2021 | 09:12am EST
LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced its participation in the 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference, taking place December 6 - 9 in Charleston, S.C. LivaNova will feature clinically meaningful developments around its VNS Therapy® System for the treatment of difficult-to-treat depression.

LivaNova pioneered the VNS Therapy System, which sends mild pulses to the vagus nerve via an implantable device. The company is currently conducting the RECOVER clinical study to examine the efficacy of adjunctive VNS Therapy for people with depression that is difficult to treat.

“Many patients around the world live with major depressive disorder or bipolar disorder and continue to suffer with depressive symptoms despite traditional treatments,” said Bryan Olin, Ph.D. and LivaNova Senior Vice President, Clinical, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs. “For such patients, VNS Therapy can be an effective add-on treatment. We’re eager to present the latest updates on this safe and effective treatment and demonstrate how it is making a difference for patients struggling with these chronic and debilitating diseases.”

At the Brain Stimulation Conference, LivaNova employees and key opinion leader clinicians will present five scientific posters related to depression clinical studies and treatments, including VNS Therapy:

  • “Vagus Nerve Stimulation in Patients Receiving Maintenance Therapy with Electroconvulsive Therapy: A Series of 10 Cases.” Presented by Dr. Scott T. Aaronson, Director, Clinical Research Programs, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, December 7 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Eastern.
  • “A prospective, multi-center randomized, controlled, blinded trial of vagus nerve stimulation for difficult-to-treat depression: A novel design for a novel treatment.” Presented by Bryan Olin, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs at LivaNova, on Wednesday, December 8 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Eastern.
  • “Chronic Vagus Nerve Stimulation Significantly Improves Quality of Life in Treatment-Resistant Major Depression.” Presented by Dr. Charles Conway, Director of the Washington University Resistant Mood Disorders Center, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, December 9 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Eastern.
  • “The effects of vagus nerve stimulation on the course and outcomes of patients with bipolar disorder in a treatment-resistant depressive episode: a 5-year prospective registry.” Presented by Mark Bunker, LivaNova Consultant, on Thursday, December 9 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Eastern.
  • “Research challenges in chronic diseases: difficult-to-treat depression.” Presented by Dr. A. John Rush, Professor Emeritus, Duke-National University of Singapore, Singapore and Adjunct Professor at the Departments of Psychiatry, Duke University Medical School, Durham, North Carolina and Texas Tech University, Health Sciences Center, Permian Basin, on Thursday, December 9 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

About VNS Therapy for Depression

The VNS Therapy System, Symmetry®, is indicated in the U.S. for the adjunctive long-term treatment of chronic or recurrent depression for patients 18 years of age or older who are experiencing a major depressive episode and have not had an adequate response to four or more adequate antidepressant treatments. Symmetry is indicated outside the U.S. for the adjunctive long-term treatment of chronic or recurrent depression in patients that are in a treatment-resistant or treatment-intolerant major depressive episode. Commonly reported side effects are hoarseness, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Side effects typically occur during stimulation and are less noticeable over time. Safety information is available at www.symmetryvns.com/resources.html.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events and VNS Therapy for difficult-to-treat depression. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2021
