    LIVN   GB00BYMT0J19

LIVANOVA PLC

(LIVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
63.57 USD   -2.49%
08:32aLivaNova to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/05Piper Sandler Adjusts LivaNova's Price Target to $99 From $104, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
05/04LIVANOVA PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
LivaNova to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

05/25/2022 | 08:32am EDT
LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 15.

The discussion will be available to all interested parties who register to attend the webcast, which is accessible via www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentations for 30 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 026 M - -
Net income 2022 32,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 34,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 397 M 3 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 63,57 $
Average target price 94,29 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Managers and Directors
Damien McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephanie Bolton President-International
Alex Shvartsburg Chief Financial Officer
William A. Kozy Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Jeffrey Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVANOVA PLC-27.29%3 397
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-19.16%199 205
MEDTRONIC PLC2.07%141 653
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.75%73 390
HOYA CORPORATION-21.95%38 531
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.91%37 211