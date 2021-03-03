Permira bids for medical device maker LivaNova: FT

March 3 (Reuters) - Private equity group Permira has made a takeover bid for medical device maker LivaNova, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the offer, made in mid-February, valued LivaNova's shares at more than $80 apiece.

LivaNova's shares closed at $78.50 on Wednesday.

LivaNova, when contacted by Reuters, said the company does not "comment on market speculation or rumors".

Permira did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Talks are ongoing but there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, the FT report said.

LivaNova, which has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, was created in 2015 through a merger of Cyberonics and Storin.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)