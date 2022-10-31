Advanced search
    LVCG   GB00BGSGT481

LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC

(LVCG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:26 2022-10-31 am EDT
2.590 GBX   +1.56%
10:28a IN BRIEF: Live Co says BrickLive performing well this year and beyond
AN
10/20LVCG Signs New Contract for BRICKLIVE SAFARI with Toulouse Evenements SA for October 2022
CI
10/07Live Company Group to Form New JV to Promote South Korean Events
MT
IN BRIEF: Live Co says BrickLive performing well this year and beyond

10/31/2022 | 10:28am EDT
Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events and entertainment group - Notes its BrickLive division has hosted shows in Croydon and Cardiff in the UK; Oklahoma in the US; Quebec in Canada; and Toulouse in France. This brings the total number of events to 30 for this year, with a further 10 more planned for 2023, including Safari, Brickosaurs, Fantasy Kingdom, Animal Paradise mini and Mythical Beasts.

Richard Morse says: "Our BrickLive division and assets continue to delight children and adults alike, and I am extremely proud of the team for opening contracts with new clients and markets this year."

Current stock price: 2.59 pence, up 1.6% on Monday

12-month change: down 24%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC 1.56% 2.5899 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
PARADISE CO., LTD. 0.71% 14150 End-of-day quote.-5.35%
