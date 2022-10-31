IN BRIEF: Live Co says BrickLive performing well this year and beyond

Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events and entertainment group - Notes its BrickLive division has hosted shows in Croydon and Cardiff in the UK; Oklahoma in the US; Quebec in Canada; and Toulouse in France. This brings the total number of events to 30 for this year, with a further 10 more planned for 2023, including Safari, Brickosaurs, Fantasy Kingdom, Animal Paradise mini and Mythical Beasts.

Richard Morse says: "Our BrickLive division and assets continue to delight children and adults alike, and I am extremely proud of the team for opening contracts with new clients and markets this year."

Current stock price: 2.59 pence, up 1.6% on Monday

12-month change: down 24%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

