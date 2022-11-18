Advanced search
    PAA   GB00BGSGT481

LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC

(PAA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:41 2022-11-18 am EST
3.144 GBX   -4.72%
10:44aLive Co appoints new CFO; Lee to hold 8.2% stake amid investment
AN
02:39aEvents Group Live Names New CFO
MT
10/31 IN BRIEF: Live Co says BrickLive performing well this year and beyond
AN
Live Co appoints new CFO; Lee to hold 8.2% stake amid investment

11/18/2022 | 10:44am EST
(Alliance News) - Live Co Group PLC on Friday said it appointed John Miller as chief financial officer earlier this month, on an initial part-time basis.

Surrey, England-based Live Co is live events and entertainment company.

The CFO role will be a non-board seat, and Miller will move into a full-time position in January, with plans to join the board next after due diligence is completed.

Miller is a chartered accountant with "broad" CFO experience working for FTSE 250 companies and private companies, such as Transport for London, Ernst & Young Global Ltd and Thomas Cook Group.

In addition, Live Co said Byoung Goo Lee has invested a further GBP250,000 into the company, buying 10.0 million new shares at 2.5 pence per share. Lee will hold 20.0 million ordinary shares, representing an 8.2% stake of Live Co's issued share capital.

Lee has agreed to subscribe a further GBP750,000 at 3p per share, representing 25.0 million new ordinary shares, between January to March.

In October, Live Co said it partnered with the event and media senior director to promote K-pop festival K.Flex and source new artists on non-SBS related festivals.

Live Co shares were down 4.7% at 3.14p each on Friday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.78% 19268.68 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC -4.72% 3.1441 Delayed Quote.8.20%
SBS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.65% 2963 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
Financials
Sales 2021 2,67 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net income 2021 -3,38 M -3,98 M -3,98 M
Net Debt 2021 1,66 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,67 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 53,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tina Anthony Managing Director
Richard Collett Finance Director
John David Nikolas Ciclitira Executive Chairman
Sarah Ullman Chief Operating Officer
Stephen James Birrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC8.20%9
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.95%16 000
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.4.04%15 545
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-12.39%12 747
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.23%12 028
WPP PLC-23.48%10 796