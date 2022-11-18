Live Co appoints new CFO; Lee to hold 8.2% stake amid investment

(Alliance News) - Live Co Group PLC on Friday said it appointed John Miller as chief financial officer earlier this month, on an initial part-time basis.

Surrey, England-based Live Co is live events and entertainment company.

The CFO role will be a non-board seat, and Miller will move into a full-time position in January, with plans to join the board next after due diligence is completed.

Miller is a chartered accountant with "broad" CFO experience working for FTSE 250 companies and private companies, such as Transport for London, Ernst & Young Global Ltd and Thomas Cook Group.

In addition, Live Co said Byoung Goo Lee has invested a further GBP250,000 into the company, buying 10.0 million new shares at 2.5 pence per share. Lee will hold 20.0 million ordinary shares, representing an 8.2% stake of Live Co's issued share capital.

Lee has agreed to subscribe a further GBP750,000 at 3p per share, representing 25.0 million new ordinary shares, between January to March.

In October, Live Co said it partnered with the event and media senior director to promote K-pop festival K.Flex and source new artists on non-SBS related festivals.

Live Co shares were down 4.7% at 3.14p each on Friday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.