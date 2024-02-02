Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events and entertainment company - Confirms that it has completed all matters, except for a placing which it expects to complete on Monday next week to enable re-trading of its shares on AIM in London. Says failure to do so will result in cancellation of trading on AIM with effect from Tuesday next week. On Thursday, it said it remained hopeful of completing all matters relating to its overdue 2022 results and interim first half accounts by the end of the week to enable to re-trading of it shares on AIM in London. Earlier this month, it reiterated it was in the process of finalising its accounts, envisaging completion by the end of January.

