Live Company Group plc is a live events and entertainment company. The Company operates through four divisions: BRICKLIVE, Live Company Sports and Entertainment (LCSE), K.Flex and StART Art Global. Its BRICKLIVE division consists of a network of partner-driven fan-based touring shows. BRICKLIVE is a global content provider for brick-based events. BRICKLIVE uses toy construction bricks to create exhibitions and events around the world. LCSE division manages a number of global sports, entertainment and lifestyle events, which include the Volvo Ocean Race, ITU Triathlon World Cups staged in Cape Town and Abu Dhabi, Stellenbosch Wine Festivals, FIA World Rallycross Championship, Formula E Cape Town E-Prix and Cape Fest. The third division is K-Pop, which owns the K.Flex brand. K.Flex is Europe's mega K-Pop music festival. StART Art Global is an online e-commerce art platform for artists, galleries, and collectors.