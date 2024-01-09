Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events and entertainment company - Reiterates it is in the process of finalising its overdue 2022 results and interim first half accounts, envisaging completion by the end of January. At the end of December, it said it agreed with AIM that the cancellation of trading shares on AIM would take place on February 1.
Shares are currently suspended.
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
