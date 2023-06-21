Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Live Company Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAA   GB00BGSGT481

LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC

(PAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:29:25 2023-06-21 am EDT
1.435 GBX   -24.47%
04:14aLive Co shares down over delayed audit of 2022 accounts
AN
05/17Live Co reveals final four acts for Madrid K-pop concert
AN
05/10The FTSE 100 Index Closes Lower, Melrose Shares Outperforms
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Co shares down over delayed audit of 2022 accounts

06/21/2023 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Live Co Group PLC shares plummeted on Wednesday, over its delayed audit and the appointment of its new auditors.

Shares in the Surrey, England-based live events, entertainment and sports events company were down 21% to 1.50 pence each in London early Wednesday. Over the past 12 months the stock is down 78%.

The company said it has appointed MHA MacIntyre Hudson, part of Baker Tilly International, as its new auditors.

Live Co added that whilst the preparation of its 2022 financial statements have been ongoing, the accounts are unlikely to be published by June 30, as required by the AIM listing rules.

It said that it has now engaged additional resourced to ensure the publication of its results by July 31. Accordingly, the company shares will be suspended from July 3.

The Live Co's outgoing auditors, Kingston Smith LLP, have confirmed that there are no matters connected with their resignation which should be brought to the attention of the new auditors, members or creditors of the company.

Chair David Ciclitira said: "I am delighted to welcome MHA onboard and expect that the June accounts will be published by the end of July. We are now able to look forward to updating our shareholders on a webinar to be announced shortly."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC
04:14aLive Co shares down over delayed audit of 2022 accounts
AN
05/17Live Co reveals final four acts for Madrid K-pop concert
AN
05/10The FTSE 100 Index Closes Lower, Melrose Shares Outperforms
DJ
05/10Datalex renews partnership; Live Co sells tours
AN
05/10BOE's Policy Guidance Seen as Key For Sterling
DJ
05/10UK January 2033 Gilt Trades Cheap Ahead of Auction
DJ
05/10AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Unbound plummets after Marwyn pulls investmen..
AN
05/10FTSE 100 Falls Again as U.S. Inflation Data Looms
DJ
05/10Sterling Could Rise if BOE Signals Further Rate Increases
DJ
05/02Tlou receives loan to help fund Botswana operations
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,67 M 3,41 M 3,41 M
Net income 2021 -3,38 M -4,30 M -4,30 M
Net Debt 2021 1,66 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,94 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Live Company Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tina Anthony Managing Director
Richard Collett Finance Director
John Millar Chief Financial Officer
John David Nikolas Ciclitira Executive Chairman
Sarah Dees Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC-35.59%6
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA22.75%20 131
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.14.81%18 984
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.20%15 457
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.63%15 004
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.142.66%14 652
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer