  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Live Company Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAA   GB00BGSGT481

LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC

(PAA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:34:58 2023-02-24 am EST
2.491 GBX   +6.00%
04:52aLive Co shares up as sells 21,000 tickets to Formular E Race
AN
02/17Live Co's Bricklive arm inks contract with Detroit Zoo
AN
02/17Bricklive (Live Company Group Plc) Signs Contract with RWS for Detroit Zoo
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Live Co shares up as sells 21,000 tickets to Formular E Race

02/24/2023 | 04:52am EST
Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events, entertainment and sports events company - Says 21,000 tickets to the Formular E Race have been sold. The race is due to take place in Cape Town this weekend.

Chair David Ciclitira says: "I am delighted that the tickets for this inaugural race have sold out and look forward to the race in this iconic city of Cape Town this weekend."

Current stock price: 2.49 pence, up 6.0% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 46%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 2,67 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
Net income 2021 -3,38 M -4,06 M -4,06 M
Net Debt 2021 1,66 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,74 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Live Company Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tina Anthony Managing Director
Richard Collett Finance Director
John Millar Chief Financial Officer
John David Nikolas Ciclitira Executive Chairman
Sarah Dees Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC-20.34%7
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.60%20 192
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.12.60%18 619
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.10.03%14 064
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.44%13 702
WPP PLC28.20%13 133