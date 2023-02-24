Live Co shares up as sells 21,000 tickets to Formular E Race

Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events, entertainment and sports events company - Says 21,000 tickets to the Formular E Race have been sold. The race is due to take place in Cape Town this weekend.

Chair David Ciclitira says: "I am delighted that the tickets for this inaugural race have sold out and look forward to the race in this iconic city of Cape Town this weekend."

Current stock price: 2.49 pence, up 6.0% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 46%

