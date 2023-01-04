Live Co wins two new contracts for events in Netherlands

Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events and entertainment company - Signs two new contracts for events in the Netherlands with Aqua Zoo Friesland Exploitatie BV and Dierenpark Overloon Exploitatie BV for Bricklive Ocean and Bricklive Safari.

"Acqua Zoo in Leeuwarden in the Netherlands will welcome the iconic Bricklive Safari from April 1, 2023, to June 20, 2023, while Dierenpark Overloon in Overloon will display the amazing lions, tigers and elephant among other anumals from Bricklive Safari for the same dates," Live Co says.

Current stock price: 2.95 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

