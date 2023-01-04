Advanced search
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC

2023-01-04
3.050 GBX   +3.39%
Live Co wins two new contracts for events in Netherlands

01/04/2023 | 05:56am EST
Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events and entertainment company - Signs two new contracts for events in the Netherlands with Aqua Zoo Friesland Exploitatie BV and Dierenpark Overloon Exploitatie BV for Bricklive Ocean and Bricklive Safari.

"Acqua Zoo in Leeuwarden in the Netherlands will welcome the iconic Bricklive Safari from April 1, 2023, to June 20, 2023, while Dierenpark Overloon in Overloon will display the amazing lions, tigers and elephant among other anumals from Bricklive Safari for the same dates," Live Co says.

Current stock price: 2.95 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 2,67 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
Net income 2021 -3,38 M -4,05 M -4,05 M
Net Debt 2021 1,66 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,16 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 51,0%
Income Statement Evolution
