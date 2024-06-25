Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events, entertainment & sports events company - Announces that due diligence with the cornerstone investor is progressing, with positive conversations around potential joint events taking place. However there is still some work to be completed which the board and management team are focussed on bringing to conclusion. Stresses a satisfactory conclusion of a transaction with the potential cornerstone investors is important to ongoing financing arrangements given the shortfall in the anticipated business of the Brick Live Division. Further, announces that six new Brick Live events have been signed since the last update In March, taking the number of signed shows for 2024 to 21. In addition, does not expect 2023 results to be published by the end of June and thus expects shares to be suspended from July 1.

Current stock price: 0.50 pence

12-month change: down 76%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.