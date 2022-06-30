Live Current Media : to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend the real-time, interactive presentation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Live Current Media Inc. (OTCQB:LIVC, the "Company"), a media technology company involved in the video streaming, social media and mobile games industries, announced today that CEO Mark Ollila will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conferenceon Wednesday, July 6th.

Mr. Ollila will be talking about the exciting changes and developments he has implemented since becoming CEO of Live Current in April of this year and his plans for the future of the Company. These developments include Organic development of the Kast video streaming, social platform and recent inorganic growth opportunities that compliment the Kast platform through strategic acquisitions.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Mr. Ollila in a real time question period.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, July 6th

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Attendees not able to join the event live on the day of the conference will have access to an archived webcast made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of live events, social media, video streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

On behalf of the board of directors of Live Current Media Inc.

Mark Ollila, CEO & Director

For more information please contact:

David Jeffs

david@livecurrent.com

www.livecurrent.com

