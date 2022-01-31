Log in
Bad Bunny Announces Six Additional US Stadium Shows On His “Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour”

01/31/2022 | 01:42pm EST
SECOND DATES ADDED IN MIAMI, NEW YORK, HOUSTON, SAN DIEGO, LAS VEGAS AND LOS ANGELES TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH 12PM LOCAL TIME ON WORLDSHOTTESTTOUR.COM

Today, multi-award-winning artist Bad Bunny has announced that new dates have been added to the stadium tour in Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas and Los Angeles for second shows due to the overwhelming demand in these cities where the first dates have already sold out on his "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour". Promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., the tour kicks off on August 5th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, making stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and many more before wrapping with the newly added date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 1st, then heading out to Latin America in October.

Joining Bad Bunny as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY® nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso and ten-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, Diplo. With his music and visuals, Alesso creates experiences that have made him one of the most celebrated live performers. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today with billions of streams on some of the world's best dance recordings.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles shows will go on presale beginning Wednesday, February 2nd at 12pm local time. Subsequently, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 4that 12PM local HERE. Tickets for all other U.S. and Latin America shows are on sale now HERE.

"Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour"

United States Tour Dates
Date City/State Venue
5-Aug Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
9-Aug Atlanta, GA Truist Park^
12-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium^ - SOLD OUT
13-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium> - ADDED DATE
18-Aug Boston, MA Fenway Park^
20-Aug Chicago, IL Soldier Field
23-Aug Washington, DC Nationals Park^
27-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> - SOLD OUT
28-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> - ADDED DATE
1-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ - SOLD OUT
2-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ - ADDED DATE
7-Sept San Antonio, TX Alamodome^
9-Sept Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium^
14-Sept Oakland, CA RingCentral Coliseum^
17-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ - SOLD OUT
18-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ - ADDED DATE
23-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ - SOLD OUT
24-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ - ADDED DATE
28-Sept Phoenix, AZ Chase Field^
30-Sept Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium> - SOLD OUT
1-Oct Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium> - ADDED DATE

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

Latin America Tour Dates
Date City/Country Venue
21-Oct Santo Domingo, DR Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
28-Oct Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
4-Nov Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio de Vélez - José Amalfitani
11-Nov Asuncion, Paraguay Estadio La Nueva Olla
13-Nov Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional
16-Nov Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
18-Nov Medellin, Colombia Estadio Atanasio Girardot
19-Nov Medellin, Colombia Estadio Atanasio Girardot
22-Nov Panama City, Panama Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
24-Nov San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Nacional
26-Nov San Salvador, El Salvador Estadio Cuscatlán
29-Nov San Pedro Sula, Honduras Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
1-Dec Guatemala City, Guatemala Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
3-Dec Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BBVA
9-Dec Mexico City, Mexico Estadio Azteca

This announcement is a clear representation of Bad Bunny's extraordinary growth as a global superstar. Just after announcing his tour "El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022" in April 2021, which will begin February 9th and will tour 35 indoor arenas across North America, the artist broke the record at Ticketmaster for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018. Bad Bunny quickly sold out all 35 shows, moving more than 500,000 tickets. In addition, the artist performed his first stadium concerts in December 2021, breaking audience records with two performances at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico. There is no doubt that after such success, "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour" in stadiums with an all new production will continue to elevate the artist's career to new transcendental levels.

Proclaimed the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year by Spotify, Bad Bunny has distinguished himself for his revolutionary moves that constantly impact the music industry. Over the past year, Bad Bunny has released top hits that have earned him the title of #1 Latin Artist in the US by Billboard for a third consecutive year and was also named one of the top 10 most popular global superstars. As if that were not enough, he is also the highest-ranking Latin act on Billboard's general all genre chart "Top Artists," ranking at #10, and is the artist with the most hits to reach the Top 10 of the "Hot Latin Songs" chart since the charts inception.

Adding to his great accomplishments in 2021, the artist closed the year by surprising his fans with the premiere of the music video for "Te Deseo Lo Mejor," which he made in collaboration with The Simpsons. The series is known for bringing some of the most popular celebrities in the world to life in cartoon form and this time Bad Bunny caused a great impact with his participation, reaffirming his leading spot in the music industry.

###

For more information about BAD BUNNY visit

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube

MANAGEMENT

Noah Assad | Rimas Music

noah@rimasmusic.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Sujeylee Solá

sujeylee@acoustylecommunication.com

+1 (860) 805 5443

BOOKING

Jbeau Lewis | UTA

jbeau@unitedtalent.com

LIVE NATION CONCERTS

Monique Sowinksi

moniquesowinski@livenation.com

CMN CONTACT

Alex Cardenas

alex@cmnevents.com

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

About Cardenas Marketing Network

CMN is the authority in Latin entertainment. As a multicultural creative agency, our common goal is to create and build unique experiences between fans, artists and brands. Henry Cárdenas, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of CMN, is a pioneer in bringing Latin entertainment and live sports events to the United States. The Chicago-based company with offices in Miami and Houston operates through professionals constantly creating cutting-edge marketing experiences and producing the best events in the country. To learn more about CMN and its roster of artists, visit www.cmnevents.com or follow us at @cmnevents.

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 18:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
