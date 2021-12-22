Communications Services Up Slightly As Traders Hedge On Consolidation Odds -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of further consolidation in the sector.

Aviation and telecom companies are pooling data about new "C-band" cell towers slated to go online next month, a dialogue that could help stave off extreme limits on both flights and 5G wireless service over flight-safety concerns.

Live Nation Entertainment is facing questions from lawmakers about its role in the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in November.

