    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
Communications Services Up Slightly As Traders Hedge On Consolidation Odds -- Communications Services Roundup

12/22/2021 | 05:25pm EST
Communications services companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of further consolidation in the sector.

Aviation and telecom companies are pooling data about new "C-band" cell towers slated to go online next month, a dialogue that could help stave off extreme limits on both flights and 5G wireless service over flight-safety concerns.

Live Nation Entertainment is facing questions from lawmakers about its role in the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in November. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1724ET

All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
12:09pCongressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert
AQ
12/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Live Nation Ente..
PR
12/16Deaths at Travis Scott concert due to accidental suffocation, medical examiner says
RE
12/15LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster Grows Presence In Latin America With Expansion In..
PU
12/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Live Nation Entertainment's Price Target to $105 From $95, Maint..
MT
12/13Global icon shania twain announces final show dates for shania twain "let's go!" the la..
PR
12/13The doobie brothers announce exclusive las vegas limited engagement at zappos theater a..
PR
12/09Travis Scott says he was unaware of issues that led to Astroworld concert crush
RE
12/06Live Nation Entertainment Acquires Controlling Interest in OCESA Entretenimiento for $4..
MT
12/06LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : CLOSES ACQUISITION OF OCESA, THE THIRD LARGEST PROMOTER GLOBAL..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 617 M - -
Net income 2021 -576 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -42,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 158 M 25 158 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 66,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jackie Beato Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.55.44%25 158
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.6.22%97 146
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.14.08%56 394
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.33.89%26 861
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,329.25%15 573
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-35.55%15 018