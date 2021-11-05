Concert Promoter Jovan Polanco Joins Live Nation Concerts

Live Nation announces today that concert promoter Jovan Polanco has joined the Live Nation Concerts division. In his new role, Jovan will be focused on booking artists and talent throughout the southeast region in the U.S., as well as working on national tours across Hip-Hop/R&B, Pop and Latin. In addition, Polanco will also continue to run his independent artist management and festival production company, Swerve Presents.

"I'm excited at the opportunity to bring my diverse background and expertise to the amazing team over at Live Nation," said Jovan Polanco, Live Nation Concerts. "They are a company I have long admired - the fact that I get to join their team and work with some of the best artists & leaders in live music across the globe is a blessing. It lets me know I am doing something right."

"We are all very excited to have Jovan join the Live Nation team. He comes to us with a great passion and enthusiasm for live music," said Brittany Flores, President of Miami for Live Nation Concerts. "I have no doubt he will continue to grow our local Hip-Hop/R&B and Latin business in Miami and the entire Southeast U.S. region."

Polanco will be joined by Andrew Jones, who will take on a production role at Live Nation Concerts. Jones previously served as Director of Internal Affairs for Swerve Presents.

Based in Miami, Florida, Polanco started his boutique concert promotions company, Swerve Presents, back in 2015 with the help of college friends. Since then, the company has grown to produce over 100 shows across multiple markets throughout the state of Florida. Jovan has also been behind some of the first shows in the area for artists like H.E.R, Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Jessie Reyez, J.I.D and many more.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Media Contact

Live Nation Concerts Media Contact:

Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts