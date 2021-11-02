Green Day And The Lumineers To Headline Inaugural Innings Festival Florida March 19-20, 2022 At Raymond James Stadium Grounds In Tampa

Green Day and The Lumineers will headline the inaugural Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida, March 19-20 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds during Grapefruit League's spring training. The two-day event will feature over fifteen artists on three stages, with no overlapping sets, and performances from Incubus, Khruangbin, 311, Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Highly Suspect and more, appearances by Major League Baseball greats including Ozzie Smith, Gary Sheffield, John Kruk, Lou Piniella, A.J. Pierzynski and more along with a live taping of "Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster," an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians, curated local fare, family friendly activities and more. 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available on Friday, November 5th at 10am local time at www.inningsfestival.com/florida. Kids seven and under may enter for free with a ticketed adult.

Fans can enjoy VIP perks, like private lounges with premium stage sightlines, a dedicated entrance to the festival and more. Or go all-in with Platinum and enjoy Platinum Lounge access with a full-service bar and culinary offerings, an exclusive merchandise gift and more.



Sign up for the E-List to be the first to get new information at www.inningsfestival.com/florida, and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.



Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza worldwide, Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Innings Festival Arizona in Tempe, Shaky Knees in Atlanta and more.



About Innings Festival Florida:

Innings Festival Florida is the can't-miss celebration for music lovers and passionate baseball fans including enthusiasts traveling to watch their favorite teams in MLB's Spring Training Grapefruit League. Similar to the world-class experience at Innings Festival Arizona, established in 2018,the two-day festival will feature over 15 artists, three stages, curated local-fare food vendors, fun family activities and appearances by professional baseball players and more on March 19-20, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds in Tampa, FL.



