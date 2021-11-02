Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Day And The Lumineers To Headline Inaugural Innings Festival Florida March 19-20, 2022 At Raymond James Stadium Grounds In Tampa

11/02/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Ultimate East Coast Spring Training Celebration Tickets Available Friday, Novembver 5th At 10am Et

Green Day and The Lumineers will headline the inaugural Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida, March 19-20 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds during Grapefruit League's spring training. The two-day event will feature over fifteen artists on three stages, with no overlapping sets, and performances from Incubus, Khruangbin, 311, Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Highly Suspect and more, appearances by Major League Baseball greats including Ozzie Smith, Gary Sheffield, John Kruk, Lou Piniella, A.J. Pierzynski and more along with a live taping of "Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster," an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians, curated local fare, family friendly activities and more. 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available on Friday, November 5th at 10am local time at www.inningsfestival.com/florida. Kids seven and under may enter for free with a ticketed adult.

Fans can enjoy VIP perks, like private lounges with premium stage sightlines, a dedicated entrance to the festival and more. Or go all-in with Platinum and enjoy Platinum Lounge access with a full-service bar and culinary offerings, an exclusive merchandise gift and more.

Sign up for the E-List to be the first to get new information at www.inningsfestival.com/florida, and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza worldwide, Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Innings Festival Arizona in Tempe, Shaky Knees in Atlanta and more.

About Innings Festival Florida:
Innings Festival Florida is the can't-miss celebration for music lovers and passionate baseball fans including enthusiasts traveling to watch their favorite teams in MLB's Spring Training Grapefruit League. Similar to the world-class experience at Innings Festival Arizona, established in 2018,the two-day festival will feature over 15 artists, three stages, curated local-fare food vendors, fun family activities and appearances by professional baseball players and more on March 19-20, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds in Tampa, FL.

For more information:
Brittany L'Heureux, blheureux@c3presents.com
Sandee Fenton, sfenton@c3presents.com
C3 PR, press@c3presents.com﻿

Read more about Festivals

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:29:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
02:30pGreen Day And The Lumineers To Headline Inaugural Innings Festival Florida March 19-20,..
PU
10:05aCowen Adjusts Price Target on Live Nation Entertainment to $120 From $100, Keeps Outper..
MT
11/01JPMorgan Adjusts Live Nation Entertainment PT to $109 From $92, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
10/29Legendary Artist Ebi Returns To The Stage For 2022 “The Love Project” Arena..
PU
10/29Live Nation Entertainment Says Ticket Buyers Will be Able to Collect NFT Ticket Stubs
MT
10/29LIVE NATION UNVEILS LIVE STUBS&TRADE : Paradise again tour
PR
10/29Live Nation Unveils Live Stubs? Digital Collectible NFT Ticket Stubs
CI
10/28Live Nation Continues To Expand Concerts Team, Hires Jay Byrd As Global Tour Promoter
PU
10/21LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconferen..
PR
10/21LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : And Mark Cuban Announce Grand Opening Of The Echo Lounge & Mus..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 898 M - -
Net income 2021 -635 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 872 M 22 872 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 104,04 $
Average target price 96,77 $
Spread / Average Target -6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jackie Beato Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.41.59%22 872
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.11.78%102 226
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.5.43%51 879
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.26.31%25 222
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,648.58%19 029
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-15.33%18 754