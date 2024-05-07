JUNIOR H, one of the most successful artists in the urban Mexican music genre, announces today his $AD BOYZ MANIA - US TOUR 2024, his return to the road after a wildly successful 2023 run that sold out more than 50% of his tour across North America.
Produced by LIVE NATION and RANCHO HUMILDE, the tour will visit twenty cities across the country, starting on Saturday, July 13th, at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and concluding on Tuesday, October 26th, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. Notably, the artist from Guanajuato, Mexico, will perform for the first time Los Angeles' BMO Stadium to a crowd of over 20K fans on Friday, October 11th. The trek will visit other iconic venues nationwide, such as the Toyota Center in Houston, the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and the Prudential Center in Newark, to name a few.
Fans can expect JUNIOR H to perform hits from his latest album titled $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II, which already has 1.4 BILLION streams on platforms just five months after its release.
In the past year, JUNIOR H's career has seen an impressive surge. On Spotify alone, he holds 26 million monthly listeners and over 3.3 BILLION streams of his top 10 most listened-to songs. These figures have earned him multiple gold and platinum certifications, highlighting the dedicated work of the artist who is steadily establishing himself as one of the most influential artists of Latin music.
On April 25th, JUNIOR H & Rels B released the single titled "Un Desperdicio". In its first week, this single has over 16 million streams on Spotify and YouTube, reaching top spots on the main playlists of various digital platforms. Soon, he will be releasing new music, which will also be part of his repertoire on this new tour across the United States.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available through a general onsale beginning on Friday, May 10th, at 10:00 AM local time on LiveNation.com
TOUR DATES:
Sat, Jul 13 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
Fri, Jul 19 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat, Jul 20 Reno, NV Reno Events Center
Fri, Aug 2 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Sat, Aug 3 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena
Sat, Aug 10 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sat, Aug 17 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Fri, Aug 23 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sat, Aug 24 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena^
Fri, Sep 6 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Fri, Sep 13 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri, Sep 20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Sat, Sep 21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri, Oct 4 Portland, OR Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
Sat, Oct 5 Kent, WA Accesso ShoWare Center
Fri, Oct 11 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium
Sat, Oct 12 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena
Fri, Oct 18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Fri, Oct 25 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat, Oct 26 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
^Rescheduled Date
