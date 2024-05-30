Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update to purchasers of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) securities in regard to the pending securities class action seeking recovery of investor losses. The suit alleges that Live Nation and certain of its officers and directors issued materially false and misleading statements to investors arising from Live Nation’s improper anticompetitive conduct.

On October 18, 2023, the United States District Court for the Central District of California appointed The Rosen Law Firm as Co-Lead Counsel in this securities class action. On February 23, 2024, the Court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss. The case is currently in the discovery phase.

If you require additional information or want to join the Live Nation class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18184 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

If you purchased Live Nation securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529573667/en/