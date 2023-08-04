Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, captioned Donley v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-6343, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LYV) securities between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Live Nation investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Live-Nation-Entertainment-Inc-1/.

On November 18, 2022, The New York Times reported that the DOJ had opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the ticketing platform’s systems crashed during a highly-anticipated presale for Taylor Swift tickets. The ensuing chaos of disappointed “Swifties” highlighted Live Nation’s power over the live music industry, exacerbating complaints that the Company has “constrained competition and harmed consumers.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $5.64, or 7.8%, to close at $66.21 per share on November 18, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, NPR reported that, following Congressional hearings, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights wrote to the DOJ, presenting evidence that “Live Nation is harming America’s music industry.” The letter cited issues with Live Nation’s pricing models and fees, increasingly long contracts with competitors, and retaliatory behavior against artists and venues that don’t want to work with it. The senators “encourage[d]” the DOJ to take action if it found Live Nation had “walled itself off from competitive pressure at the expense of the industry and fans.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.71, or 10.1%, to close at $68.78 per share on February 24, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 28, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. Eastern time, Politico reported that the DOJ “could file an antitrust lawsuit against [Live Nation and Ticketmaster] by the end of the year, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” Politico further reported that the DOJ complaint is expected to allege that “the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.60, or 7.8%, to close at $89.33 per share on July 28, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Live Nation securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

